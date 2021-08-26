Under Armour announces Project Rock over-ear training headphones

JBL and Under Armour have teamed up once again to offer some unique sport headphones. UA has a long-standing relationship with The Rock, and they are adding the new Project Rock over-ear training headphones to the lineup.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The new Project Rock headphones come with an impressive 45-hour speed charge battery, ambient-aware tech, and “Bionic Hearing.” Here’s a quick rundown of some of the specifications and features of the new Project Rock over-ear training headphones:

Easy-to-connect Bluetooth technology delivers wireless, zero-distraction performance

JBL® Charged Sound for bold sound tuned for sport with rich bass to crush your workout

Bionic Hearing, a unique JBL sound & mic technology allows athletes to still hear surroundings

Rugged, on-ear design, with an IPX4 rating, built to withstand sweat in the toughest gym conditions

Adaptive Noise Canceling technology helps eliminate distractions for ultimate focus

UA Storm Super Grip maximizes stability & UA SuperVent ear cushions are breathable, light & fast-drying

Auto play & pause—music stops when you take off your headphones and starts again when you put back on

Connects with Hey Google or Amazon Alexa with hands-free voice control so you never miss a rep

Comes with a durable utility carry case, 1 charging cable, 1 aux cable & a Brahma Bull sticker

Bluetooth® 5 wireless for decreased audio lag & longer range of connectivity

Here’s what JBL and Under Armour’s press release had this to say:

The UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphone is designed for the grind with JBL Charged Sound providing maximum motivation and amplified bass, finely tuned by “The Rock” himself. Its Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature enables fitness enthusiasts to focus on their workout by controlling background noise levels, and with the simple touch of a button, TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies can be activated. With TalkThru, music is lowered to allow for quick conversations with workout partners, while Ambient Aware provides a more immersive listening experience for surrounding sounds in or outside of the gym. Engineered with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, athletes will never miss a rep with the hands-free voice control. With the dedicated JBL Headphone App, users can set their preferred voice assistant to help with changing the playlist, checking the weather or pumping up the volume, allowing users to focus on hitting a new personal record, instead of fiddling with buttons or wires. Outfitted with an IPX4 rating, this headphone is built to withstand the sweatiest and toughest workouts. With Under Armour’s unique fabric technologies and materials, the UA Storm Super Grip provides maximum stability and security, while the UA SuperVent delivers breathability so athletes can stay cool and dry with the durable, fast-drying cushions. The cushions are also easily removable and hand washable for optimal performance. JBL/Under Armour

The Project Rock headphones are priced at US$299.95 and can be purchased on Under Armour’s website.

What do you think of these new headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 26, 2021.