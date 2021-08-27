Coming to Tubi September 2021: Daredevil, Die Hard, War-Games, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the September 2021 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi September 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi September 2021

Action

Abduction (2011)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cop Out (2010)

Daredevil (2003)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

First Kill (2017)

Man on Fire (2004)

The Brave One (2007)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Troy (2004)

The Marine (2006)

Black Cinema

Addicted (2014)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Frankie & Alice (2010)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

King’s Ransom (2005)

South Central (1992)

Soul Plane (2004)

Traffik (2018)

Comedy

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Mortedcai (2015)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama

Cast Away (2000)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

El Chicano (2018)

La Bamba (1987)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Pale Rider (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Southpaw (2015)

The Kitchen (2019)

The Family That Preys (2008)

Wargames (1983)

Zodiac (2007)

Horror

Candyman (1992)

Diavlo (2020) – starting 9/5

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

House of Wax (2005)

Jeepers Creepers (2004)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Mara (2018) – starting 9/5

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Orphan (2009)

Rest Stop (2006)

Valentine (2001)

Kids & Family

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Anpanman Movies (2021)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Little Giants (1994)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Paddington (2014) – starting 9/16

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood (2021) – starting 8/27

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Burn it All (2021) – starting 9/12

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Freedomland (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Most Wanted (1997)

Signs (1999)

The Number 23 (2007)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Village (2004)

Zoom (2006)

TV Series

Alcatraz (2012)

Almost Human (2013)

Dallas (2021)

La Femme Nikita (1997)

Last Updated on August 27, 2021.