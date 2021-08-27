Save big on Razer Blade 15 Advanced during Intel Gamer Days

It’s Intel Gamer Days and to celebrate, Razer is offering US$800 off the retail price of its Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop. In addition, other select Razer Blade laptops will also be on sale starting today through September 5th.

With a regular price of $2599.99, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is now available for $1799.99 — a pretty significant saving. Even better, the laptop is listed on Amazon for $1699.99, saving you even more. Specs of this portable gaming rig include an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 15.6” FHD 300Hz display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Chroma RGB Lighting, and Thunderbolt 3 support.

In addition to the deal above, Other deals include (pricing accurate at the time of publishing, may change over the course of the week):

As you can see, those are some pretty significant savings!

Those who purchase a Razer Blade during the time-limited promotion will also receive download codes for Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Special event giveaways will be held over the next 10 days as well, including a Razer prize package on September 2nd. The prize pack contains a Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor, Tomahawk ATX Chassis, and a Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma. Additionally, one custom-painted Razer Blade 15 Advanced will be up for grabs.

