Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 multiplatform gaming headset available for pre-order

Earlier this week, Turtle Beach announced that the Recon 200 Gen 2 multiplatform gaming headset is now available for pre-order. Not only does it have more features than its predecessor, but it’s also selling for the same affordable MSRP of US$59.95.

With 40mm drivers, enhanced Bass Boost, and support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X, and Sony 3D Audio, this wired headset is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC or mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio jack. The amplified soundstage is powered by a 12-hour battery, but gamers can keep gaming in passive mode if the battery dies mid-game.

“At $59.95 gamers won’t find another headset that offers the powerful amplified game audio and features to compete with what the Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table. There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features, all for the same great MSRP that made the original so attractive. The Gen 2’s combination of audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility should put it at the top of the list for gamers seeking a new affordable headset.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

Other new features over the first generation Recon 200 gaming headset include Variable Mic Monitoring, ProSpecs glass-friendly technology, softer memory foam cushions, and a new headband with added rigidity. With a flip-to-mute microphone, gamers can easily control when teammates can hear them.

Available in black, white, and an all-new midnight blue colourway, gamers can pre-order the Recon 200 Gen 2 from Turtle Beach’s website and other retailers like Amazon. The headset will be releasing on September 19th.

Last Updated on August 28, 2021.