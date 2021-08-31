Dell announces Windows 11 to come October 5th to eligible devices

Windows 11 has been a buzz in the tech community as well it should be. Microsoft’s previous operating system, while not perfect, has been one of its best. So many are excited to see if the company can improve further on what it built with Windows 10.

Windows 11 will be officially released on October 5th, and Dell is prepared to roll out the upgrade to its users. Here’s what Dell had to say in a press release from this morning:

Starting October 5th, most PCs for sale on Dell.com will come with Windows 11 pre-installed. Business PC users may purchase Windows 10 Pro pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro license included, allowing you to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when ready. Can’t wait until October? No worries, you can buy now with confidence. Customers who buy an eligible Windows-based PC on Dell.com will now be offered a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s available. This includes the Dell XPS 13, Alienware x15, Alienware x17 gaming laptops, and more. For current customers who already own a Windows-based Dell PC, Dell has readied a few tools to help guide consumers and commercial clients through the free upgrade process. Microsoft will be offering an upgrade to Windows 11 to all eligible Dell PCs running the equivalent Windows 10 version on a rolling basis. Specific timing will vary by device. Dell

Consumers and IT professionals alike can check the Dell upgrade eligibility list to determine if their device can upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system

to determine if their device can upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system Once the upgrade rollout has started, you can check if it is ready for your device by going to Settings/Windows Updates

Consumers can choose whether to accept the upgrade or defer to a later date

to a later date The upgrade itself is easy and Dell Migrate will help consumers and IT professionals safely transfer data from Windows 10 to Windows 11

Currently, Dell is only announcing upgrades for its current stock and cannot release any information about upcoming models that may ship with the new operating system. Be sure to check out the list of eligible devices to see if yours qualifies.

