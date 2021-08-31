Samsung is rolling out One UI 3.1.1 across Galaxy Z series devices today

Remember the days of Samsung’s TouchWiz? I do. I also remember how awful TouchWiz was and that led a lot of users to the custom ROM community seeking to replace it. Well, Samsung has come a long way since then, and One UI is actually great.

The latest version of One UI is 3.1.1, and it debuted on the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. The new One UI is optimized for foldable devices, and since the new Samsung foldable’s aren’t the company’s only foldables’, they are rolling out One UI 3.1.1 across the entire Z series devices.

Optimized to take advantage of the large screen real estate and unique form factors, One UI 3.1.1 helps make these foldable devices easier to use. It will be made available on the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip, followed by the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung

Here are some of the new features you can expect on your Z series devices:

Drag & Split: With Drag & Split, you don’t have to open a new tab and switch back and forth between windows. The feature lets you simply drag the link you want to check to the edge of your screen and open it in a new window.

With Drag & Split, you don’t have to open a new tab and switch back and forth between windows. The feature lets you simply drag the link you want to check to the edge of your screen and open it in a new window. Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching: Use up to three apps simultaneously and arrange them in your preferred layout. You can also adjust both the height and the width of the app windows to suit your needs.

Use up to three apps simultaneously and arrange them in your preferred layout. You can also adjust both the height and the width of the app windows to suit your needs. Rotate All Apps: Apps will smoothly transition to the proper UX to match the portrait or landscape aspect ratio. When the feature is toggled on in ‘Labs,’ even vertically fixed apps can be rotated 90 degrees.

