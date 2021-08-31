Microsoft announces Windows 11 will be available on October 5th

Microsoft today announced October 5th as the day of its much anticipated Windows 11 operating system for eligible devices. October 5th will also be the day PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed will be available for purchase.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

We’ve spent a little time with Microsoft Windows 11 in its beta form, and the good news is that we feel it’s familiar enough that most users will be fine with a refreshed interface. Here’s what the Microsoft press release had to say:

The free upgrade to Windows 11 starts on October 5 and will be phased and measured with a focus on quality. Following the tremendous learnings from Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re providing you with the best possible experience. That means new eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device, and other factors that impact the upgrade experience. We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022. If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it’s available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Microsoft has a full Windows 11 highlight list along with some of the devices that will be eligible for the update on its blog, so be sure to check that out. Dell has also announced its eligible device list; check out our story on that here.

What do you think of Microsoft release Windows 11 on October 5th? Are you upgrading? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 31, 2021.