Lights, camera, Crackle...see what's new on Crackle in September 2021

We are just getting into September 2021, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in September 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for September 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive in September 2021

The Machine (Premiering September 1st)

The Machine, tells the story of the 2017 Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits (named “Sports School of the Century” by Sports Illustrated), and their journey to carry on the tradition of the Poly football legends who have come before them.

Coached by Super Bowl champion Antonio Pierce, the one-time powerhouse program is still one of the top producers of NFL talent but has become a perennial underdog. In a field dominated by million-dollar private schools and sports academies, Poly must fight to stay relevant as an underfunded public school.

Coach Pierce is joined by NFL legends Lavar Arrington, and TJ Houshmandzadeh, to lead a roster of players which includes the most highly recruited quarterback/wide-receiver duo in the nation, alongside kids struggling to use the game as a way to escape legacies of crime and violence.

The Jesus Rolls (Premiering September 1st)

The Jesus Rolls on in this spin-off for one of the favorite characters from one of the most beloved of all Coen Brothers films. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) and embarks on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance.

Taboo (Premiering September 15th)

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy), a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in September 2021

Women Rule the Screen Presented by Phexxi

Feel the burn from the hottest women in entertainment with titles like Bordertown (Jennifer Lopez), Freedom Writers (Hilary Swank), Canterbury’s Law (Julianna Margulies), and the classic series Charlie’s Angels (Farrah Fawcett).

From Book to Screen

Let your friends from Crackle bring your favorite pages to life with these film renditions of these classic page turners. Get the cinematic story cover to cover with such titles as A Walk in the Woods (Robert Redford), Mary Higgins Clark: All Around the Town (Nastassja Kinski), Stephen King’s A Good Marriage (Joan Allen), and Wuthering Heights (Kaya Scodelario).

Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Your pals at Crackle have set you a place at the table, but be careful since danger is the main course for the evening. Get your fill of chills with such titles as Murder on the Orient Express (1970), The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Women Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story, and The F Word with Gordon Ramsay.

The English Channel

Pack your bags and take a little trip over the pond because Crackle has your itinerary all set! Your tour will take you through the best in British content with titles like Midsomer Murders (John Nettles), Murder City (Amanda Donohoe), Merlin (Colin Morgan), and Being Human (Lenora Crichlow).

Black Entertainment Channel

Black artists have made an impact in the entertainment world since day one. Check out just a few of the highlights of these contributions with titles such as Mama Flora’s Family (Queen Latifa), Benson (Robert Guillaume), Freedom Road (Muhammad Ali), and Formula51 (Samuel Jackson).

Crackle Spotlight Titles in September 2021

Django Unchained

A former slave and a German bounty hunter become unlikely allies in the battle against a tyrannical plantation owner in this Western from visionary director Quentin Tarantino. Two years before the Civil War pits brother-against-brother, German-born fugitive hunter Dr. King Schultz (Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz) arrives in America determined to capture the outlaw Brittle brothers dead or alive. In the midst of his search, Dr. Schultz crosses paths with Django (Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx), a freed slave and skilled tracker who seeks to rescue his beloved wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) from a ruthless plantation owner Calvin Candie (Academy Award-nominee Leonardo DiCaprio).

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Rannulph Junuh (Matt Damon) was a gifted amateur golfer from Savannah, GA, until traumatic experiences during World War I shattered his confidence and sent him into a spiral of alcoholism. In 1931, Adele Invergordon (Charlize Theron), a beautiful heiress who once loved Junuh, inherits a spectacular but financially ailing golf course after the suicide of her father. To attract customers, she proposed a high-stakes match between the two most famous golfers of the day, Bobby Jones (Joel Gretsch) and Walter Hagen (Bruce McGill). Local businessmen sponsoring the match insist that a local golfer be added to the card, and Junuh is drafted for the position, but it soon becomes obvious that his game is just a shadow of its former glory. When things seem hopeless, a mysterious gentleman named Bagger Vance (Will Smith) volunteers to serve as Junuh’s caddy and coach, using a mixture of ancient wisdom and past-life knowledge to help Junah “remember” the swing he’s lost.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

When a kingpin threatens New York City, a news reporter finds a quad of mutants which makes an alliance to unravel Shredder’s plan as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Cold Mountain

In the waning days of the American Civil War, a wounded soldier (Jude Law) embarks on a perilous journey back home to Cold Mountain, North Carolina to reunite with his sweetheart (Nicole Kidman).

Mr. Church

Mr. Church tells the story of a unique friendship that develops when a little girl and her dying mother retain the services of a talented cook – Henry Joseph Church (Eddie Murphy). What begins as a six month arrangement instead spans into fifteen years and creates a family bond that lasts forever.

World Trade Center

Refusing to bow down to terrorism, rescuers (Nicolas Cage) and family of the victims press forward. Their mission of rescue and recovery is driven by the faith that under each piece of rubble, a co-worker, a friend, a family member may be found.

Maggie

A teenage girl (Abigail Breslin) in the Midwest becomes infected by an outbreak of a disease that slowly turns the infected into cannibalistic zombies. During her transformation, her loving father (Arnold Schwarzenegger) stays by her side.

Astro Boy

Set in futuristic Metro City, the tale of a young robot (Freddie Highmore) with incredible powers created by a brilliant scientist named Tenma (Nicolas Cage). Powered by positive “blue” energy, he is endowed with super strength, x-ray vision, unbelievable speed and the ability to fly. Embarking on a journey in search of acceptance, Astro Boy encounters many other colorful characters along the way. Through his adventures, he learns the joys and emotions of being human, and gains the strength to embrace his destiny. Ultimately learning his friends and family are in danger, Astro Boy marshals his awesome super powers and returns to Metro City in a valiant effort to save everything he cares about and to understand what it takes to be a hero.

Melba

Newly divorced Melba (Melba Moore) is raising her pre-teen daughter Tracy with the help of her mother Rose. Besides hanging out with her long-time best friend Susan, she works at a NYC visitor center with Jack and Gil.

Additional New Movies in September 2021

12 Hours to Live (Premiering September 16th)

Antarctica: Ice and Sky

Any Day Now

Bordertown

Brittown (Premiering September 16th)

Camp Cold Brook (Premiering September 16th)

Cold Mountain

Dead On Time

Flamenco, Flamenco

Freedom Writers

I Never Promised You A Rose Garden (Premiering September 16th)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

JK’s House (Premiering September 16th)

Lazy Susan (Premiering September 16th)

Love Again (Premiering September 16th)

Man Camp (Premiering September 16th)

Mary Higgins Clark: A Crime of Passion

Mary Higgins Clark: Haven’t We Met Before

Mary Higgins Clark: He Sees You When You’re Sleeping

Mary Higgins Clark: I’ll Be Seeing You

Mary Higgins Clark: Lucky Day

Mary Higgins Clark: Pretend You Don’t See Her

Mary Higgins Clark: The Cradle Will Fall

Mary Higgins Clark: Try to Remember

Mary Higgins Clark: You Belong to Me

Miss Minoes

Murder On The Orient Express

Mysteria (Premiering September 16th)

Ordinary People

OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies

OSS 117: Lost in Rio

Red Dirt Rising (Premiering September 16th)

Remember (Premiering September 16th)

Seasons

Set Free (Premiering September 16th)

Shine A Light

Shrimp on the Barbie (Premiering September 16th)

Smash & Grab: The Story of the Pink Panthers

Stay Cool (Premiering September 16th)

Stone of Destiny (Premiering September 16th)

Susie’s Hope (Premiering September 16th)

The Brand New Testament

The Green Prince

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Magic Of Belle Isle (Premiering September 16th)

The Silence

The Virgin Suicides

The World’s Fastest Indian

Where the Red Fern Grows

World Trade Center

Additional New T.V. Shows in September 2021

Black Sun (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Flash Gordon (Season 1, 22 episodes)

Hollywood Paranormal (Season 1, 7 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

Hollywood Paranormal (Season 2, 7 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

Hollywood Paranormal (Season 3, 5 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

Hunter (Season 1, 19 episodes)

Hunter (Season 2, 23 episodes)

Legacy (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Paranormal Encounters (Season 1, 8 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

Power & Martial Arts (Season 1, 15 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

Science Of Thrills (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Shadow Chaser (Season 1, 6 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

The F Word (Season 1, 8 episodes)

The F Word (Season 2, 7 episodes)

The F Word (Season 3, 7 episodes)

The F Word (Season 4, 7 episodes)

The R.I.P Files (Season 1, 11 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

The R.I.P Files (Season 1, 10 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)The R.I.P Files (Season 1, 6 episodes) (Premiering September 16th)

