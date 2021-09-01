Now Playing on Plex September 2021: The Jesus Rolls, Sanctuary, World Trade Center, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex September 2021 addition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into September 2021!
Now Playing On Plex September 2021
- 1000 Times Good Night
- 13
- 13 Assassins
- The Accidental Husband
- All Good Things
- Assassination of a High School President
- Awake
- Bent
- Bordertown
- Brain Dead
- Cold Mountain
- The Descent
- The Descent Part 2
- Even Money
- Fear City
- First Snow
- Freedom Writers
- Gray Matters
- The Jesus Rolls
- Johnny Was
- Keys to Tulsa
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- Mad Money
- Marrowbone
- Murder on the Orient Express
- The Ninth Gate
- Nothing but the Truth
- Ordinary People
- Rememory
- Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
- Sanctuary
- Shine a Light
- Soul Survivors
- Taboo
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The TV Set
- The Virgin Suicides
- What Doesn’t Kill You
- Winter Passing
- World Trade Center
Catch before it leaves in September 2021
- 31
- Absolution
- Accident Man
- Aeon Flux
- After.Life
- Angel of Death
- Answer Man
- The Bang Bang Club
- Battle Royale
- Blood and Bone
- The Broken
- Cashmere Mafia
- Child 44
- Cleaner
- Cold Comes the Night
- Coming Soon
- The Connection
- Conspiracy
- The Cookout
- Critical Condition
- Dark Crimes
- The Death and Life of Bobby Z
- Death Proof
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Downhill Racer
- Dragged Across Concrete
- The Dresser
- The Duel
- Dummy
- Flight of Fury
- Flirting with Disaster
- The Foreigner
- Goat
- Gutshot Straight
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- The Hard Corps
- Hesher
- High Right
- Honeymoon
- The Hunt
- I Saw the Devil
- In the Mix
- Jason and the Argonauts
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home
- Jiri Dreams of Sushi
- Joe
- Journey to the West
- Kill ‘Em All
- A Kind of Murder
- The Kite Runner
- Lake Placid 2
- Lake Placid 3
- Last Resort
- The Lazarus Project
- Misconduct
- Mr. Church
- Mutant Chronicles
- Mythica: The Godslayer
- Mythica: The Iron Clown
- Never Back Down: No Surrender
- News Radio
- Noah
- Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Ong Bak: The Beginning
- The Order
- Out for a Kill
- The Outcasts
- Phantoms
- Pistol Whipped
- The Protector
- Pulse (2001)
- Reprisal
- Return to the Blue Lagoon
- The River Murders
- The Romantics
- Second in Command
- Shadow Man
- Shattered
- The Shepherd
- Southside with You
- Space Station 76
- Square Pegs
- Standoff
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
- Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
- Steel Dawn
- Substitute
- The Super
- SWAT: Under Siege
- The Terminal
- The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
- Touchy Feely
- Trollhunter
- UFO
- Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning
- Vamps
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Walking Tall: Lone Justice
- Warlock
- What Planet are You From?
- World’s Fastest Indian
- World’s Greatest Dad
- The Yellow Handkerchief
Still streaming on Plex:
- 2:22
- 2 Days in New York
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Bullets
- 24 Hours to Live
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 6 Bullets
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Walk in the Woods
- The Air I Breathe
- Alan Partridge
- ALF
- Alone in the Dark
- Amelie
- American Pastoral
- And Soon the Darkness
- Andromeda
- Are You Here
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Awake
- Battle in Seattle
- Bernie
- Better Watch Out
- Black Death
- Blade of the Immortal
- Blitz
- The Brass Teapot
- Bronson
- The Brothers Bloom
- The Burning Plain
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Cake
- Candy
- Catch .44
- Cell
- The Choice
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- The Collector
- Colonia
- Congo
- Cooties
- The Core
- The Cotton Club
- Crossing Lines
- Croupier
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Cube Zero
- Cyrano de Bergerac
- Death and the Maiden
- The Deep Blue Sea
- Deep Red
- Derailed
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Diary of the Dead
- District B13
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Dr. T and the Women
- Eden Lake
- The Edge of Love
- Edison
- Europa Report
- Experimenter
- The Fall
- Feast
- Fever Pitch
- Filth
- Find Me Guilty
- Flowers of War
- Flyboys
- Force Majeure
- Formula 51
- Frailty
- Freedom Writers
- Freeway
- The Ghost Writer
- Ginger Snaps
- Girl Most Likely
- The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (2009)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Going Overboard
- Goya’s Ghosts
- Grave Encounters
- A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Hatchet
- Highlander
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- The Homesman
- The Horseman
- The Host
- House of 1000 Corpses
- How I Live Now
- The Hunter
- I Give it a Year
- I Spit on Your Grave
- I’m Still Here
- Ida
- The Illusionist
- In Order of Disappearance
- In the Blood
- The Infiltrator
- John Dies at the End
- The Joneses
- Juliet, Naked
- Kickboxer
- Kill Me Three Times
- King of New York
- Knight of Cups
- Labor Day
- Labor Pains
- The Last Days on Mars
- The Lifeguard
- The Limey
- Lionheart
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- Love Story
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Maggie
- The Maiden Heist
- A Man Called Ove
- The Man from Earth
- The Man from Nowhere
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
- The Matador
- The Messenger
- Middle Men
- Midsomer Murders
- Miss Potter
- Monster
- A Monster in Paris
- Monsters
- Mother
- Mother’s Day
- Murdoch Mysteries
- The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad!
- The New Daughter
- Night Moves
- The Ninth Gate
- No One Lives
- Nothing but the Truth
- Ong Bak 3
- Our Kind of Traitor
- The Overnight
- The Oxford Murders
- Palo Alto
- The Paperboy
- Pather Panchali
- Paycheck
- Peep Show
- Project Almanac
- The Proposition
- Pulse
- Puncture
- Pusher 1
- Pusher 2
- Pusher 3
- Quadrophenia
- Red Lights
- Redirected
- Replicant
- Roger Dodger
- Rogue
- Romper Stomper
- Rules of Engagement
- School for Scoundrels
- Seabiscuit
- Seeking Justice
- Serena
- Short Term 12
- Solitary Man
- Song to Song
- Sophie’s Choice
- Soul Men
- Southern Comfort
- Splinter
- Stir of Echoes
- The Sum of All Fears
- Superhero Movie
- Take this Waltz
- Teeth
- Tell No One
- Texas Killing Fields
- Timecrimes
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Transsiberian
- The Trust
- Vanishing on 7th Street
- Violet & Daisy
- The Void
- W.
- The Wailing
- The Warlords
- The Way of the Gun
- We Need to Talk About Kevin
- What Doesn’t Kill You
- White Bird in a Blizzard
- Wolf Creek
- World Trade Center
