Samsung announces new size options for Neo QLED 4K and Lifestyle TVs

Samsung’s new Neo QLED technology is among the best in the industry. We’ve reviewed both the 8K QN800A and the 4K QN90A and they are fantastic televisions well worth the money. Now, Samsung has announced at CEDIA 2021 that its 4K Neo QLED TVs will be expanding its size offerings.

Samsung’s Neo QLED QN90A 4K flagship display will now be available in new 43”, 50” and 98” sizes. These new screens, which join the existing lineup of 55”, 65”, 75” and 85” models. This should be great for consumers who may have wanted different size options.

Samsung’s Lifestyle portfolio is also “expanding” to include a large 85” iteration of The Frame and a 65” Terrace Full Sun for direct-sunlight installation. With these additions, The Frame portfolio will now be available in 8 screen sizes, and the Terrace—between its Full Sun model and the original design—will be available in 5. You can find all of Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs on their site along with all of their TV offerings.

Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about their Neo QLED lineup and more:

In addition to new Neo QLED consumer screens, Samsung has also further developed its stunning LED The Wall (IWA Series). The 2021 model delivers The Wall’s most detailed picture yet—offering the industry’s first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and simple 8K playback. The Wall’s massive screen can be configured to over 1,000 inches—or about a quarter of the length of a football field—creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content. There’s also an ongoing demand for an easy-to-use content management system—and the OBR Series 75”, Pro TV 75”, and BHT Series Pro TV Terrace all make it easier than ever. The TV products are ideal for those seeking sleek additions to living areas or business environments—and they’re designed for effortless installation and quality performance. The QBR Series comes installed with Samsung’s SMART Signage Platform 6.0 and embedded MagicINFO Player S6 media player—and delivers 4K UHD picture quality that gives new meaning to color precision. The Pro TV 75” includes groundbreaking updates, including a UHD display and HDR functionality, for top picture performance. Lastly, the BHT Series Pro TV Terrace remains suitable for the indoors or the outdoors, bringing an impressive IP55 weatherproof rating for protection from any weather in any season. “The home tech landscape has evolved dramatically over the last 18 months—this is a great moment to step back and finally see the exciting advancements in this industry first-hand,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Display Division at Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung’s latest display products continue that legacy with increased picture quality, easy installation, and breakthroughs in design and sizing versatility for the home. With ongoing innovations like the Wall MICROLED technology, QBR Series Narrow bezels, symmetrically designed 4K displays, and monitors ideal for both streaming and gaming, dealers have more options than ever to deliver seamless integration.” “At the core of our promise to our partners is our high performing product portfolios; these new screen sizes strengthen that promise by strengthening dealers’ ability to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Just as important, though, are programs that let us collaborate closely with them to achieve shared success,” says Jim Mayo, Executive Director of Custom Install Channel/Strategy at Samsung Electronics America. “This alliance with our partners has helped us achieve #1 market share in this market. We’re proud and appreciative of the partnerships that have brought us here.” Samsung’s Platinum Program has changed significantly in the last 12 months. It now offers comprehensive regional distribution support and provides Samsung’s partners with simplified access to consumer & commercial product under one umbrella—making it easier than ever for integrators to spec out jobs based on client need. In addition to helping our partners achieve success, since 2020 our programs have also been developed to help those in need. Thanks as well to our strong partnerships, in 2021, Samsung and our Platinum dealers will have combined to raise almost $300,000 in total for several worthy causes, including the Foundation Fighting Blindness, the Tisch Brain Tumor Center and Autism Speaks. Samsung

Last Updated on September 1, 2021.