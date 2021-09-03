Tubi and BBC Studios strike new content deal

Tubi is a free streaming platform that FOX Entertainment owns and has a ton of content available to view with ads. Every month we rundown some of the content Tubi offers, so be sure to check that out. Now, Tubi and FOX Entertainment have entered into a deal with BBC Studios to bring over 400 hours of new programming to Tubi.

New BBC Studios titles are now available and, beginning Sept. 15, Tubi will be the U.S. free streaming home to The First Team, starring Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Arrested Development) and Life written by award-winning screenwriter Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster), as well as debut the Baby Cow-produced High & Dry.

Tubi and BBC Studios issued a press release with a carpet bomb of titles coming to the service soon:

Also, as part of the deal, Tubi viewers will enjoy multiple seasons of long-running BBC series, including the beloved “Antiques Roadshow,” as well as “Atlantis,” “Misfits,” “Monarch of the Glen,” “The Musketeers,” “Primeval,” and “Robin Hood.” “We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the U.S.” Dina Vangelisti, EVP, Content Sales, BBC Studios, remarks: “BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore new ways to meet our customers on their favorite services. The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalog, as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.” Titles now available on Tubi include “A Young Doctor’s Notebook,” “Atlantis, Bedlam,” “Blackout,” “Case Sensitive,” “Class,” “Confessions of a Serial Killer,” “Crime and “Punishment,” “The Fixer,” “The Guilty,” “In the Flesh,” “Inspector Alleyn Mysteries,” “Jack The Ripper: Prime Suspect,” “The Interceptor,” “The Lost Prince,” “Misfits,” “Monarch of the Glen,” “Moses Jones,” “The Musketeers,” “Primeval,” “Robin Hood,” “The Shadow Line,” “The Fades,” “Sarah & Duck,” “The Aliens,” and “Yakka Dee.” Titles available on Tubi beginning Sept. 15 include “A Foreign Field,” “Black Easter,” “Consuming Passion: 100 Years of Mills and Boon,” “High & Dry,” “The Deep,” “The First Men in the Moon,” “Frankenstein,” “Life,” “Monarch of the Glen: Hogmanay 2003,” “Pride,” “The First Team,” and “The Turn of the Screw.” Select seasons of “Antiques Roadshow” also will be available beginning Oct. 15. Tubi and BBC Studios

You can watch Tubi for free here.

