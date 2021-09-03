An Amazon-branded television might be coming soon

Amazon already has a TV experience, but it comes in the form of the Fire TV stick and Fire TV box. Basically, these are both streaming devices that you connect to your existing television or projector. Now, according to Reuters, the company has been working on an actual Amazon-branded television.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The planned Amazon television launch is said to come in October here in the United States. According to Reuters, the company had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India last year.

Of course, the TVs being planned for US release will be powered by Alexa and made by third-party manufacturers. The report Reuters points to claims TCL to be one of the makers of these new TVs. The report also indicates that there will be multiple manufactures making these televisions.

The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, the report added. Reuters

So basically, Amazon is selling already made TVs from another manufacturer, installing Fire TV OS on them, and branding them with their name. The report gave no word on prices, sizes, specifications, or much of anything else.

It’s obvious that Amazon will be promoting these new devices heavily on its shopping service right before Christmas. Of course, that’s just purely our own speculation. But it makes sense to take advantage of your platform to sell your branded devices and make the most profit that you can.

What do you think of this new “Fire TV?” Would you consider buying one of these? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 3, 2021.