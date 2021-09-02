The Audi Grandsphere Concept: Maybe Tesla should be nervous

Yeah, I know…it’s a concept car, not a production car. Still, as Audi calls it, the Audi Grandsphere Concept study is not the first or last new electric car to be introduced this year. There are plenty of other competitors on the market, but Tesla has generally been the one most people consider the gold standard.

There’s no question as to why Tesla is so highly revered. The company’s cars are beautiful, functional, and freaking fast. But cars like the Audi Grandsphere will continue to come out of the woodwork, and when a company like Audi or Mercedes starts crafting a competition vehicle, well, you should be nervous.

Luxury carmakers like Audi have been making beautiful machines for decades, and they do it well. Of course, not every car is a hit, but they have mostly been successful with their formula. The company has previously introduced the Audi Skysphere concept, which was less grandiose than the Audi Grandsphere; see what I did there.

The Grandsphere uses Level 4 self-driving, only in certain conditions, which will basically allow the user never actually to have to drive the car. The wheel and pedals will melt away so that the user can sit back and relax and hopefully not get in a wreck.

The Audi Grandsphere uses projection to show the driver/user infotainment data on the luxurious wooden surface. I could write many words here, but video sometimes gets right to the point, so check out the Grandsphere in the video below.

As we mentioned earlier, the Audi Grandsphere is just a concept, but it shows what Audi can design, and it should make Tesla and others nervous. If not nervous, it should at least make them work that much harder on their own vehicles.

You can read the entire press release on the Audi Grandsphere on the company’s website. Or you can watch the entire announcement in the video below.

