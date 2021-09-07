Get exclusive bonus content with these Razer Halo Infinite peripherals

There’s no question Halo fans have been waiting for years for Halo Infinite, the next game in the series. Due out this December, gamers can get in the mood early with some custom Razer Halo Infinite gaming peripherals, including a keyboard, mouse, gaming headset, and mouse mat.

Razer’s Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox, BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard, DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse, and the Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat are all getting the iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor treatment. Each peripheral is coated in the iconic Master Chief green colour, alongside Halo Easter eggs, including Master Chief’s call sign number 117 and the UNSC insignia.

In addition to the custom design, each peripheral comes with a bonus in-game item. The full suite of Halo Infinite products with pricing (in USD) and bonuses include:

Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition: “Be immersed in the sounds of an undiscovered ring world with the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox as you deploy the power of the headset’s Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers—a patented 3-part design that picks up on every audio detail so you can detect and destroy nearby enemies when going up against the forces of the Banished.” Includes Deathly Poison Armor Coating MSRP: $169.99

BlackWidow V3 keyboard – Halo Infinite Edition: “Whether you’re hunting down the truth behind heavily guarded secrets, or the location of the nefarious war chief Escharum, the responsiveness and resilience of our most iconic mechanical keyboard brings the firepower to the fight. Outfitted with ultra-durable Razer™ Mechanical Switches that are good for up to 80 million keystrokes, the Razer BlackWidow V3 is a weapon worthy of every Spartan’s arsenal.” Includes Deathly Poison Weapon Coating MSRP: $179.90

DeathAdder V2 mouse – Halo Infinite Edition: “Much like the Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor, the Razer DeathAdder V2 turns the tide of battle by greatly augmenting the speed, reflexes, and accuracy of the combatant who wields it. Track down enemies on Installation 07 with unrivaled precision and neutralize them at the speed of light as you take hold of an ergonomic form factor that’s every bit as legendary as the Master Chief himself.” Includes Fangs Emblem MSRP: $79.99

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat – Halo Infinite Edition: “Illuminate every encounter on Zeta Halo in vivid brilliance as you swipe your way to victory on the large surface of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma — optimized for total tracking responsiveness. Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, customize the mat with 16.8 million colors and a stunning array of effects that will light your path as you forge ahead.” Includes 5 Challenge Swaps MSRP: $79.99



If you are interested, you can sign up on Razer’s website to be notified when they are available for pre-order.

What do you think about the newly announced Razer Halo Infinite peripherals? What about the exclusive bonus content?

Last Updated on September 7, 2021.