Lenovo announces new IdeaPads and detachable Chromebook

Lenovo made a handful of announcements early this morning, and they include two new IdeaPads with Windows 11 and a new detachable Chromebook. Lenovo introduced these new products at Tech World 2021 and are one of the first to launch with Windows 11.

Two new IdeaPads and one new Chromebook kick off the announcements.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon

Let’s start with the durable, lightweight laptop with an excellent OLED display built for an active lifestyle, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon. By combining high craftsmanship with portability, IdeaPad devices continually usher in purposeful innovation and more choice to enable consumers to put their best foot forward. Featuring up to 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Series Mobile Processors with AMD Radeon™ Graphics, the laptop is also available with optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 graphics for supercharged content creation. Packed with RAM with up to 16GB LPDDR4x of memory, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon also brings up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD of internal storage and a powerful 61WHrs battery with a dual charger that delivers the ease of Rapid Charge Express while on the go – charge for 15 minutes for up to 3 hours of use. Superior mobility with a long-lasting battery life of up to 14.5 hours 4is aided by scenario-based thermals via Lenovo Q-Control (use Fn+Q). Choose the ideal fan setting to maximize system performance, switch between Extreme Performance mode for heavy-duty tasks, or leave your PC in the AI-enabled Intelligent Cooling mode for auto-adjustments based on your needs and to extend battery life. With military-grade durability testing (MIL-STD 810H) 5through nine operational tests, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is certified reliable and sturdy enough to withstand everyday physical shock and harsh environmental conditions. Available in a Cloud Grey hue and made from ultra-portable carbon fiber and magnesium alloy for extraordinary lightness and strength, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon laptop measures 14.9mm at its thinnest point and weighing just 1.1kg (2.37 lbs.), placing it in its own category of lightest overall laptops in the industry, i.e., devices weighing at or just above 1kg. Integrating Dolby Atmos® Speaker System helps power an immersive sound experience, while the drilled holes of two of the four front-facing speakers also help serve as thermal air intake zones for the laptop’s integrated turbofan. Screens can often be dim and dull, leaving your eyes to pick up the slack, not so with the new IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon. With an OLED panel by Samsung Display that’s optimized on four sides by narrow bezels, it mounts a stunning 14-inch QHD+ display designed for ultra-vivid picture quality with Dolby Vision® and a VESA® DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 certification for enhanced video quality reproduction in a 16:10 display format. Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro

For creators, making the shift to hybrid living will take a pumped-up PC with a bigger screen, extreme graphical performance, and more horsepower for running large apps and files faster. Say hello to the next-level IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro with Windows 11. Sporting a large 16-inch QHD In-Plane Switching (IPS) touch screen, 16:10 layout for multi-tasking, and up to a max brightness of 500 nits via the up to 120Hz refresh rate configuration, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro is TÜV Eye Comfort certified. Enjoy the spectacular color, brightness, and contrast, and incredible detail with Dolby Vision, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, and support for 100 percent sRGB color gamut. What’s more, its touchpad is 11 percent bigger than the previous-gen for increased comfort and even responds to gestures. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors for advanced platform responsiveness and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU to accelerate graphical performance for immersive entertainment, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro offers extreme efficiency with a combined TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 80W. It mounts up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of storage PCIe M.2 SSD2, and a powerful 75WHr battery with Rapid Charge Boost 8so you can work seamlessly when you’re on the move without always worrying about running out of battery power. Things can get hectic; that’s why the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro comes with a smart noise-canceling mic to reduce the ambient sound around you for fewer distractions on video calls. Also featured is an integrated IR camera and hands-free Alexa to help you stay organized with interactive shopping lists, reminders, and much more through voice command. Enjoy incredible immersive sound with Dolby Atmos; all packed into a compact chassis that’s 17.4mm at its thinnest point with a starting weight of 2.1kg (4.6 lbs) and available in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue. Lenovo

IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

Intuitively secure and ultra-portable, the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (13”, 6) 2-in-1 detachable runs on the Chrome OS ecosystem for one-stop access to Google Play™ gaming and a rich library of entertainment apps, such as Spotify™ and YouTube™. With its lightweight panel from Samsung Display, the Chromebook’s Duet 5 13.3-inch OLED display is capable of true color via 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Its amplified brightness and higher contrast ratio compared to an LCD screen does not disappoint. The powerfully simple operating system of the Chromebook Duet 5 boots up fast and delivers a long battery life of up to 15 hours with a 42WHr battery for even more mobile productivity while studying or web browsing. Ideal for convenience lovers who prefer the versatility of the Google Assistant™ and switching between multiple modes, this Chromebook comes with touch, pen support, and included keyboard and stand. Simply detach the screen and enjoy a cinematic experience when watching your favorite movies in tablet mode, or transform it into a productivity powerhouse by snapping on its thin, detachable laptop-grade keyboard to help you get work done from the classroom, to the kitchen, or to the couch. You’ll take comfort in the fact that today’s OLED display technology naturally emits 70 percent less blue light to help drastically reduce eye strain than current LCD panels, and comes certified as an Eyesafe® Display from TÜV Rheinland and an Eye Care Display from SGS™. Built to deliver a first-class computing experience, the Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 compute platform enables the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook’s next-generation performance and efficiency. Whether browsing, racing against a deadline, or catching up on the latest entertainment, this 2-in-1 also provides up to 256GB eMMC SSD of storage and up to 8GB LPDDR4x of memory. Enjoy crystal-clear audio from quad speakers at max volume and USI stylus support to empower your creativity and notetaking. The dual-tone and narrow bezel design of the Chromebook Duet 5 comes in Storm Grey or Abyss Blue hue. 10Its thin and light, compact chassis is made to be carried around anywhere at 7.24mm thin and weighing 700g (1.5 lbs) for just the tablet. Lenovo

Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon laptop (called Yoga Slim 7 Carbon outside North America) will start at $1,289.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

The 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro laptop (called Yoga Slim 7 Pro in North America) will start at $1,449 and is expected to be available on Lenovo.com starting October 2021.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (13”, 6) (called IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook outside North America) will start at $429.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

