Lenovo announces new tablets and a pair of smart wireless earbuds

If you thought tablets were dead, well, you would be wrong. While the iPad still leads the way in the tablet market, companies like Lenovo still produce Android tablets that are actually not all that bad. The company announced two new P-Series tablets at Tech World 2021, along with a new pair of smart wireless earbuds.

For the most part, Android tablets have defaulted to entertainment and content consumption use. That’s not a bad thing since many of these new tablets actually have decent to great displays. The two new tablets Lenovo has announced are the Tab P12 Pro and the Tab P11 5G.

Here’s what Lenovo has to say about its new tablets and earbuds:

Tab P12 Pro

When it’s time to relax, treat yourself to a premium multimedia experience with the innovative Lenovo Tab P12 Pro that’s packed with all the clever bells and whistles you’ve come to expect from a Lenovo flagship Android tablet – like its brilliant AMOLED display, immersive sound, long-lasting battery and all-new digital pen with magnetic attach for wireless charging and anti-lost alert, plus bouncier key travel via detachable keyboard. This ultralight device weighs around 1kg for the total package to help you do it all while on the go with fast speeds, amazing clarity, rich sound, and many more consumer benefits. Offered in Storm Grey hue with a sleek all-metal build and weighing just 565g (tablet only), the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is ultra-thin at 5.63mm with four-sided narrow bezels for extra available screen. Packed with sensors, this tablet auto-adapts to your needs – toggles between a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz for seamless gaming or downshift into the 60Hz setting for low-key activities. Brace for a sharper image in tall 16:10 aspect ratio via a durable 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display enhanced by the detailed S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout for less graininess. The Tab P12 Pro’s display features a color gamut of 107% NTSC, deep

blacks, and up to 600 nits of brightness in extreme mode. It supports Dolby Vision®, which delivers incredible

ultra-vivid picture quality and detail, and the device also includes support for HDR10+. A top-notch screen deserves a high-end sound solution via four loud high excursion SLS surround sound JBL® speakers for deeper bass effects and incredible clarity and depth with Dolby Atmos®. Geared for instant multitasking, web browsing, and smoother casual gaming at home or on the go, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sports the Snapdragon® 870 Mobile Platform for advanced performance, premium intelligence, and efficiency. Power your experiences with boosted performance backed by cutting-edge CPU speeds

and up to 8GB RAM. Enjoy the speed of Wi-Fi 6 6enabled by the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6800 Mobile Connectivity Subsystem, and choose the tablet’s optional 5G model for untethered sub-6 GHz band 4connectivity and lightning-fast download speeds from anywhere. Both models, Wi-Fi only or 5G, deliver an uncommonly large 10200mAh battery capacity that’s compatible with 45W quick chargers (sold separately) for incredible battery life capable of streaming online videos for up to 17 hours. Settle in for the night while binging movies with reduced buffering and flickering to help protect against eye strain thanks to Lenovo hardware and software tuning, including low-blue light emissions certification from TÜV Rheinland plus a smarter Direct Current (DC) Dimming setting that lowers the amount of power going to the display for better performance in low light scenarios. Lenovo

Tab P11 5G

Easy to carry with an elegant glass-like screen and solid antenna reception, you’ll get stunning 2K resolution on the 11-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) display that’s TÜV-certified for eye protection along with incredible picture quality delivered in Dolby Vision. This tablet supports DisplayPort and an optional keyboard pack, and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for light productivity. Ideal for hybrid work and studying while in the car, mobile 5G technology via the Lenovo Tab P11 5G’s nano-SIM card enables video chats in real-time with clever extras like hands-free login via the front camera sensor and background blur to help keep your surroundings private. Download large files at speeds 10 times faster than 4G 8or stream high-resolution videos via the incredible performance and power efficiency enabled by the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform and up to 8GB RAM 256GB ROM. Play longer on the go with 7700mAh battery capacity for up to 12 hours of streaming video and 20W quick charge. Lenovo

Smart Wireless Earbuds

With convenient Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds, pair with your Android or Windows device in one click thanks to Lenovo Smart Pair technology; simply flip open the earbuds compact charging case to enable Bluetooth instantly.10 Designed for all-day use, once fully charged, your earbuds should last up to 28 hours 7if you carry your wireless charging case with you for quick top-offs. On their own, Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds can last for up to seven hours of continuous listening time to anything from tunes to audiobooks. 11Offered in White and Black hues9, each earbud weighs in at 4.2 grams. For ease of use, the earbuds are continuously connected to up to two devices of your choice at all times through Lenovo Enhanced Multipoint technology that works to automatically connect your smart audio accessory with any combination of PC or phone simultaneously and prioritizes audio output based on its current scenario. 10You’ll enjoy great sound and punched-up bass from high-quality 11mm dynamic drivers while still preserving inner ear comfort via its slender ergonomic design and multi ear tip-sizes for less pressure. While in the gym or working out at home, fitness buffs will appreciate earbuds durability and resistance to sweat, and more importantly, the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds is rated IPX4 for water exposure meaning the device is splashproof in all directions for those times when it rains while you’re out jogging. Capable of reducing up to 38 decibels of ambient noise, stay immersed and be heard with smart adaptive noise cancelling that dynamically adjusts to help tamper down noisy distractions in the background from construction sites, downtown streets, to busy households, ensuring your voice is crystal-clear on the other end thanks to six inclusive smart microphones. Lenovo

Pricing and Availability

The 12-inch Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet with Wi-Fi only will start at $609.99 and is expected to be available on Lenovo.com starting October 2021. The 5G model of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is not available in North America at this time but is expected to be offered in EMEA in October 2021 and will start at 899€ (without VAT).

The 11-inch Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet is not currently available in North America but is expected to be offered in EMEA and will start at 499€ (without VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds smart audio accessory will start at $99.99 and is expected to be available at select retailers starting Q3 2021.

