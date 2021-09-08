Logitech announces new all-in-one dock for a cleaner desktop

Logitech is well known for making some of the best computing peripherals on the market. The company also makes gaming and mobile peripherals. Today the company announced its new all-in-one dock dubbed Logi Dock.

With this launch, Logitech is attempting to simplify personal workspaces and improve the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers. Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

“When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered “rat’s nest” of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have.” As 77% of Americans believe that desk clutter affects their productivity, Logitech Logi Dock is designed to declutter the desktop by providing a single connection point for desktop devices. Logi Dock connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors —while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles, and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace. Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an intuitive app that helps control and customize the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. When combined with Logi Tune’s calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off, and end calls, creating an effortless meeting experience. Because productive collaboration is largely dependent on high-quality audio experiences, Logi Dock is built with enterprise-grade audio. Users can leverage the noise-canceling speakerphone and, for private conversations, automatically switch audio to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds. Once a meeting concludes, users can then switch to music from Logi Dock’s powerful, expertly-tuned speaker. Logitech

Logi Dock is available in two colors: Graphite and White (Graphite only for Teams). Logitech Logi Dock will be globally available in Winter 2021 with an MSRP of $399. Logi Tune calendar feature will be available later this month. Find out more on the company’s website.

Last Updated on September 8, 2021.