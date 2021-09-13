Samsung announces new S4 monitor with integrated FHD webcam

Like many other companies, Samsung has been diving deep into the world of remote and hybrid work tools. Given that many people are now working from home exclusively or on a part-time basis, many seek new solutions for getting work done. Samsung thinks it has one of those solutions with the S4 monitor and its FHD webcam.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

That’s right, an FHD webcam built into the monitor itself. Most laptops are still only coming with a 720p HD camera, and we’ve long complained and insisted that these webcams should be a higher resolution. Now that many of us are working from home and often in meetings and presentations via webcam, we think it’s important to provide an FHD webcam, and obviously, Samsung agrees. Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about the S4:

“With many adjusting to long-term hybrid work and learning environments, Samsung introduces its first webcam monitor to make life easier for those often on video calls or multitasking,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing for the Display Division at Samsung. “Thanks to the webcam at the top of the screen, users can join a video conference, take an online class, or attend a virtual event all from the same monitor, without needing to buy another device or manage more cables.” With a 2.0-megapixel FHD webcam and an infrared camera, the S4 meets the specifications required to join a conference or attend virtual meetings. The pop-up camera is revealed by pushing it down into the monitor to make it spring up, creating a simple and seamless experience when video conferencing and connecting with others virtually. To make logging in quick, secure, and efficient, the S4 is ‘Windows Hello’ certified, which means that users can log into or unlock their computer in as little as 2 seconds. With biometric sensors that scan a user’s face, there is no need to provide a password to get access to Windows 10 devices, apps, and websites. Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 has a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle, which delivers vivid color and clarity across every inch of the screen and provides optimal viewing from any angle. The built-in webcam and speakers save port space, enhancing the convenient connectivity benefits of the S4. With the monitor working as a USB hub, a laptop and additional devices can be connected simultaneously, removing any concerns about a port shortage. Samsung

Samsung S4 Monitor with FHD Webcam Specifications

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 is designed with comfort in mind. The ergonomic stand offers maximum productivity and comfort through its design and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compatibility. The monitor’s Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality allow users to customize the monitor position to work best for them. The monitor is also built with Samsung’s flicker-free, low blue light features, which are designed to minimize harmful visual effects that can cause eyestrain after long-term use. The monitor has been awarded a flicker-free and low blue light certificate by TUV Rheinland, the leading international certification group. The S4 monitor is equipped with built-in 2W dual stereo speakers which provide an enhanced audio experience when video conferencing and watching videos. Plus, the monitor offers HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports for versatile connectivity options. Samsung

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung S4 monitor with FHD webcam is available now and pricing may vary so please check out this link for more information.

