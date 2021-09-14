LG announces its Direct View LED (DVLED) display for high-end residential installs

LG has announced its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series for high-end residential installations up to 325″ diagonal. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema is unlike any other residential display technology, using 2 million to 33 million individual diodes (depending on resolution) to deliver LG performance with exceptional brightness, great viewing angles, and a very high color gamut even in rooms with lots of windows and high ambient light.

Direct-View LED technology (DVLED) is visibly and fundamentally different from “LED TVs,” which are actually LCD TVs with LED backlighting to boost brightness. Direct View LED technology images are created directly by the LEDs and provide a high contrast ratio and brightness, creating some of the most vivid images available in a video display today. Here is what LG’s press release had to say:

LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema offers seamless 16:9 displays in sizes ranging from 81 inches to 325 inches diagonal and UltraStretch video wall-style installations that deliver a seamless 32:9 display ideal for windowing multiple video sources such as live sports. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema displays are available exclusively through a new custom-installation dealer program and cannot be purchased at stores. To help simplify installation, LG has packaged over thirty DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays ranging in sizes and resolutions. Installations of the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays include integrator training and customer support assistance; on-site help from an LG field engineer during installation; twice-yearly LG on-site visit “health checks” for three years; LG Connected Care software subscription allowing the integrator to remotely monitor their customer’s system performance; and a five-year limited warranty on every display. LG values the cost of these items at approximately $30,000. These benefits are only for the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema models and do not apply to all-in-one DVLED Home Cinema models that are pre-built and packaged. LG

The high-end nature of the product is even reflected in the shipping procedure, which uses LG-branded flight cases instead of boxes or wood crates, protecting the materials until delivery and providing organization of the delivered items. With LG’s unique webOS technology, simple things like artwork can be stored on the display without the need of WiFi. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays can also interface with webOS-compatible content management systems to enable multi-window viewing. “This truly is the supercar of home display technologies, offering hand-constructed quality and performance that appeals to those with luxury lifestyles who want something that is not only immersive but also highly exclusive,” said Dan Smith, LG Electronics USA’s vice president in charge of DVLED displays. “LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display technology is rated to last 100,000 hours before reaching half-life, meaning that it could deliver stunning visuals for over 10 years.” LG

The full line of LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays is now available for order. Pricing will vary depending on what size you choose and how you configure the TV.

