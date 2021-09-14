Apple announces new iPad mini with A15 Bionic chip

The long-awaited Apple Event happened today, and one of the bigger announcements of the event was the new iPad mini. The iPad mini has gained a cult following and is one of the most popular tablets on the market. One of the biggest changes is the design, as it gets its new looks from its Pro siblings.

Along with the new design, the new iPad mini is packing in the A15 Bionic chip, which should bring the best-ever performance on a mini device. Apple says the new mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation.

The Lightning Port is now gone replaced by USB-C, just like the Pro models. The mini is available in Wi-Fi and Cellular versions, with the Cellular version supporting 5G. There’s also support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil as well as new “advanced” cameras.

The new iPad mini display is bigger in about the same size package. The new display is 8.3″ using Apple’s Liquid Retina technology with 500 nits of brightness. Touch ID has been moved to the power button on top as the new mini has an all-screen front.

The Center Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad mini, so users can enjoy even more engaging video calls. An updated Ultra Wide front camera with a new 12MP sensor and a much larger field of view enable Center Stage, which automatically pans the camera to keep users in view as they move around. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to easily include them in the conversation. The back camera now features a 12MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture to capture sharp, vivid photos. The back camera also features a True Tone flash, perfect for capturing images in low light. With a new ISP in A15 Bionic, users will also see remarkably natural-looking photos with Smart HDR, which improves image quality by recovering details in shadows and highlights.

New widget layouts for the Home Screen and App Library offer simple ways to personalize iPad mini and organize apps.

Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, and offers new ways to collaborate and organize, whether typing or writing with Apple Pencil.

The Translate app comes to iPad with new features that make conversations easier and more natural, including Auto Translate and face-to-face view.

Multitasking is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful.

Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allow users to take action. For example, a snapshot of a storefront may reveal a phone number and the option to place a call.

Focus lets users automatically filter notifications based on what they’re currently doing, such as working, reading, exercising, playing games, or sleeping.

FaceTime calls feel more natural with spatial audio and a new Portrait mode. And now, Group FaceTime provides the option to display participants in same-size tiles in a new grid view.

