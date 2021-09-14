Apple Watch Series 7 boasts a larger screen than Series 6

Today, Apple coverage is top-heavy as the new iPad mini dropped and the new Apple Watch Series 7 was announced. Watch Series 7 brings a bigger screen with smaller bezels and some new watch faces as well. The dimensions of the Watch are about the same as Series 6 but with 40% more screen area.

Apple says the display is stronger than Series 6 with a more “crack-resistant” front crystal. Even with the larger display, Apple Watch Series 7 still gets the same 18-hour battery life as before and can charge 33% faster. The new Watch also gains IP6X certification for resistance to dust and still has a WR50 water resistance rating.

The usual software is still here, including an electrical heart sensor, ECG app, Blood Oxygen sensor, and app. watchOS 8 has been tweaked to remind users to be healthy, active and connects them to new workout types.

You also get the new Mindfulness app, with accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app and enhancements to Messages and the Photos app. Also announced were new aluminum case finishes, along with a range of new band colors and styles.

More Apple Watch Series 7

“Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.” The stunning display of Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6. Through an innovative design that maximizes the screen area while minimally changing the dimensions of the overall case size, Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display. The user interface is optimized to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display. Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath — allowing users to slide a finger to type — and utilizes on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster. With watchOS 8, larger menu titles and buttons in apps like Stopwatch, Activity, and Alarms also make the screen even simpler to interact with. Apple Watch Series 7 features a redesigned front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 percent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity. Apple Watch Series 7 is also certified IP6X dust-resistant, making it more durable in environments like the beach or the desert, while still maintaining excellent swimming performance with a water resistance rating of WR50. Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable. watchOS 8 also brings new features to anyone who rides a bike. Apple Watch uses advanced algorithms to analyze GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data to detect when users begin a ride, and prompts them to start an Outdoor Cycle workout if one was not initiated. As with all automatic Workout reminders, cyclists will see their metrics from when they first started their workout. Additionally, cycling workouts have auto-pause and resume, so metrics more accurately reflect time spent moving versus stationary, like waiting at a stoplight. Apple Watch can more accurately measure active calories when riding an e-bike, with an updated cycling workout algorithm that evaluates GPS and heart rate to better determine when users are riding with pedal-assist versus leg power alone. New voice feedback through the built-in speaker of Apple Watch, or through AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones, will also automatically announce workout milestones and Activity ring status, helping users stay focused during activities like running or HIIT. Apple

All Apple Watch Series 7 models will be available later this fall. Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399 (US), Apple Watch SE starts at $279 (US), and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $199 (US).

Last Updated on September 14, 2021.