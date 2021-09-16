HARMAN jumps into power accessories with InfinityLab

If you’re not aware, HARMAN makes audio products. Also, if you’re not aware, Samsung owns the company and the sub-brands JBL and AKG. Now, HARMAN is getting into the power accessories space. The company has created a new sub-brand dubbed, InfinityLab.

The HARMAN InfinityLab products are built with sustainability in mind. The core range of products is made from 90% recycled plastic and includes eco-friendly wall chargers, power banks, wireless stands, and a speakerphone for crystal-clear calling. USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning cables are woven from recycled polyester yarn will also be available. Note each product is packaged in plastic-free materials printed on FSC-certified paper with soy ink.

These essential charging devices are built to keep consumers connected on the road, at home, in class, and at the office – whether for a smartphone, headphone, or portable speaker. The InfinityLab product line was created with HARMAN’s exceptional quality and distinctive design, resulting in modern, sleek options available in multiple colors. Every charging accessory is engineered with advanced technologies focused on safety, fast-charging technologies, and smaller options for maximized efficiencies. HARMAN

Fast charging technologies supporting Power Delivery 3.0

Smart power distribution

Engineered with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to create smaller adapters than most laptop versions

The InfinityLab ClearCall portable USB and Bluetooth speakerphone was designed for crystal-clear voice calls and charging on the go. Designed with four microphones and noise-canceling technology, this device delivers up to 24 hours of talk time. “HARMAN is thrilled to add InfinityLab to its robust roster of innovative brands and enter the tech accessory category,” said Richard Metcalfe, Senior Director of Innovation at Harman International. “A more eco-friendly charging option in a variety of portable designs is what today’s conscious and busy consumer demands, and we’re excited to now offer power accessories in our product lineup.” HARMAN

HARMAN InfinityLab Power Accesories

InfinityLab GaN Wall Chargers

InstaCharger 20W: US$19.95

US$19.95 InstaCharger 30W: US$29.95

US$29.95 InstaCharger 65W: US$49.95

InfinityLab Built-In Cable Power Banks

InstantGo 5000 USB-C: US$49.95

US$49.95 InstantGo 5000 Lightning: US$49.95

US$49.95 InstantGo 10000 USB-C: US$69.95

US$69.95 InstantGo 10000 Lightning: US$69.95

InfinityLab: Wireless Power Banks

InstantGo 5000 Wireless: US$59.95

US$59.95 InstantGo 10000 Wireless: US$79.95

InfinityLab: Wireless Stand and Speaker

InstantStation Stand: US$69.95

US$69.95 ClearCall: US$129.95

You can find all of these new HARMAN InfinityLab products on the company’s website.

