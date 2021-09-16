New on Netflix September 17-23: Freida Pinto fears for her life in Intrusion

September 17
- Ankahi Kahaniya (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.
- Chicago Party Aunt (NETFLIX SERIES): Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.
- The Father Who Moves Mountains (NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴): When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.
- Sex Education: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.
- Squid Game (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.
- The Stronghold (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.
September 19
- Dark Skies 🇺🇸
September 20
- Crawl 🇨🇦
- Grown Ups 🇺🇸
September 21
- Doctor Sleep 🇨🇦
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (NETFLIX FAMILY): From arcade games to sled days and hiccup cures, Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town!
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺): Love on the Spectrum S2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.
September 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): When the smart but socially awkward Tetê joins a new school, she’s ready to try everything to fit in with the cool kids. But soon, her plan hits a snag.
- Dear White People: Volume 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a ’90s musical.
- Heartland: Season 14 🇨🇦
- The Ice Road 🇨🇦
- Intrusion (NETFLIX FILM): After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife (Freida Pinto) searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.
- Jaguar (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): In 1960s Spain, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents seeking justice against the hundreds of Nazis who fled to the nation to hide after WWII.
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.
September 23
- Je Suis Karl (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them.
