New on Netflix September 17-23: Freida Pinto fears for her life in Intrusion

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between September 17-23rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix September 17-23rd list, headlined by Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green in Intrusion, about a home invasion that leaves a wife traumatized and suspicious about those around her.

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.

Chicago Party Aunt (NETFLIX SERIES): Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

The Father Who Moves Mountains (NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴): When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.

Sex Education: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

Squid Game (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes. The Stronghold (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.

September 19

Dark Skies 🇺🇸

September 20

Crawl 🇨🇦

Grown Ups 🇺🇸

September 21

Doctor Sleep 🇨🇦

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (NETFLIX FAMILY): From arcade games to sled days and hiccup cures, Cory Carson's curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town!

From arcade games to sled days and hiccup cures, Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town! Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺): Love on the Spectrum S2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): When the smart but socially awkward Tetê joins a new school, she's ready to try everything to fit in with the cool kids. But soon, her plan hits a snag.

Dear White People: Volume 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a '90s musical.

Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a ’90s musical. Heartland: Season 14 🇨🇦

The Ice Road 🇨🇦

Intrusion (NETFLIX FILM): After a deadly break-in at a couple's new dream home, the traumatized wife (Freida Pinto) searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Jaguar (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): In 1960s Spain, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents seeking justice against the hundreds of Nazis who fled to the nation to hide after WWII.

In 1960s Spain, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents seeking justice against the hundreds of Nazis who fled to the nation to hide after WWII. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

September 23

Je Suis Karl (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 17-23rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on September 16, 2021.