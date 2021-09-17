Bring home artwork from the Louvre on your Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung’s The Frame TV started the company’s lifestyle TV line, and it’s become a popular choice for many. The nice thing about The Frame is the ability to use it to display artwork yet still use it to watch the entire run of the MCU movies. Now, the company has partnered with the Louvre to bring some great artwork to the platform.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With this new partnership with the Louvre, Samsung is expanding its offerings in its Art Store for Frame users. These new Louvre additions bring Samsung’s art catalog up to over 1,500 pieces from 42 different countries. Users can enjoy these masterpieces in 4K resolution.

In addition to the Louvre, artwork in the Samsung Art Store comes from Prado Museum in Madrid, the Albertina Museum in Vienna, the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Hermitage State Museum in Saint Petersburg, and LUMAS.

Since we launched our lifestyle TV portfolio in 2017, we have focused on developing the Art Store platform with prestigious partners. We want to offer much more than a television, inviting Art into the homes of The Frame owners everywhere. This catalog lists works by hundreds of artists, covering diverse periods, from ancient civilizations to modern art,” explained Wonjin Lee, President and Head of Service Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “This year, we are proud to join forces with one of the most famous museums in the world, the Louvre, to enhance this collection and offer a taste of French heritage throughout the world.” By entering into a partnership with the Louvre[1], Samsung offers all The Frame owners a chance to explore the most visited museum in the world through forty pieces of artwork and photographs. This selection includes must-see masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and The Wedding Feast at Cana and photos of the majestic Louvre galleries, architecture, and museum grounds (Louvre Pyramid, Tuileries Garden, etc.). A short description of each work gives users a glimpse into their background and history. “The Louvre is a venue of discovery, imbued with emotion, a spectacular setting for artistic masterpieces. Admiring works from its collection every day, at home, as well as views of the building, galleries, and gardens, is a wonderful way to see and understand the extraordinary beauty of this museum,” said Yann Le Touher, Head of Development, Brand Licensing and Commercial Partnerships of the Louvre. Samsung

Samsung and the Louvre also plan to unveil other exclusive content for The Frame users later this year. Be sure to read our “The Frame” review and check out Samsung’s website for more.

What do you think of this partnership between Samsung and the Louvre? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 17, 2021.