You can now buy the 2021 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV for up to US$200 off

In August, we reviewed the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV, and we really enjoyed this more affordable Samsung TV. We’ve been fortunate enough to experience Samsung’s high-end and more costly televisions and wanted to give their more reasonable offerings a look.
The 2021 Samsung Q60A strikes a nice balance between price and features. There’s plenty of goodies here at a reasonable price, and you don’t feel like you’re getting a bare-bones watered-down TV. Our review scored this TV a 9 out of 10, with its worst performance coming in the sound category. Even so, we’re comparing the sound to the company’s much higher-end TVs, and most people will appreciate the sound on this TV.
One of our major likes of the 2021 Samsung Q60A is the inclusion of the Samsung SolarCell remote in the box. Samsung could have reserved the remote for its high-end line but included it here, and it’s one of the best remotes on the market.
Now you can pick up the 2021 Samsung Q60A for up to US$200 off the retail price (depending on screen size) on Samsung.com and even slightly cheaper on Amazon. Here’s the rundown of the specifications and features of the Q60A.
2021 Samsung Q60A Sale Prices
Pricing is as of September 18, 2021, and is subject to change:
|Size
|Retail Price
|Sale Price Samsung
|Sale Price Amazon
|32″
|US$499.99
|US$479.99
|US$477.99
|43″
|US$599.99
|US$549.99
|US$547.99
|50″
|US$699.99
|US$679.99
|US$677.99
|55″
|US$849.99
|US$749.99
|US$747.99
|60″
|US$999.99
|US$899.99
|US$897.99
|65″
|US$1099.99
|US$949.99
|US$947.99
|70″
|US$1349.99
|US$1199.99
|US$1149.34
|75″
|US$1499.99
|US$1299.99
|US$1297.99
Specifications
The 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV has the following features and specifications:
- Video
- Screen Size: 64.5″
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Motion Rate: 120
- Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
- HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR
- Picture Engine: Quantum Processor Lite 4K
- Upscaling: AI
- Audio
- Dolby: Yes
- Sound Output (RMS): 20w
- Speaker Type: 2CH
- Multiroom Link: Yes
- Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes
- Wireless Connectivity
- WiFi: WiFi5
- WiFi Direct: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes (BT4.2)
- Features
- Smart Hub: Yes
- Processor: Quantum Processor Lite 4K
- Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen)
- Voice Interaction: Yes
- Auto Channel Search: Yes
- Auto Motion Plus: Yes
- Dimming Technology: Supreme UHD Dimming
- V-Chip: Yes
- Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes
- Game Mode: Yes
- Ambient Mode: Yes
- Auto Power Off: Yes
- Closed Captioning: Yes
- Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes
- Eco Sensor: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes
- INPUT/OUTPUT
- HDMI (3) one with eARC
- USB 2.0 (2)
- Optical Out (1)
- Ethernet
- RF In
- RS232C
- Dimensions
- Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 32.7″ x 1″
- Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 34.3″ x 11.1″
- Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 1.6″ x 11.1″ x 8.6″
- Stand Weight: 2 lbs
- Shipping Size: 63.5″ x 37.4″ x 6.5″
- Weight without stand: 46.1
- Weight with stand: 48.1
- Shipping weight in the box: 63.5 lb.
- Power
- Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz
- Samsung remote: SolarCell Remote
- Model Number: QN65Q60AAFXZA
What’s In The Box
- 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV
- Power cable
- Manuals, documentation, warranty
- Hardware and stand
- Samsung SolarCell remote TM2180E
