You can now buy the 2021 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV for up to US$200 off

In August, we reviewed the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV, and we really enjoyed this more affordable Samsung TV. We’ve been fortunate enough to experience Samsung’s high-end and more costly televisions and wanted to give their more reasonable offerings a look.

The 2021 Samsung Q60A strikes a nice balance between price and features. There’s plenty of goodies here at a reasonable price, and you don’t feel like you’re getting a bare-bones watered-down TV. Our review scored this TV a 9 out of 10, with its worst performance coming in the sound category. Even so, we’re comparing the sound to the company’s much higher-end TVs, and most people will appreciate the sound on this TV.

One of our major likes of the 2021 Samsung Q60A is the inclusion of the Samsung SolarCell remote in the box. Samsung could have reserved the remote for its high-end line but included it here, and it’s one of the best remotes on the market.

Now you can pick up the 2021 Samsung Q60A for up to US$200 off the retail price (depending on screen size) on Samsung.com and even slightly cheaper on Amazon. Here’s the rundown of the specifications and features of the Q60A.

2021 Samsung Q60A Sale Prices

Pricing is as of September 18, 2021, and is subject to change:

Size Retail Price Sale Price Samsung Sale Price Amazon 32″ US$499.99 US$479.99 US$477.99 43″ US$599.99 US$549.99 US$547.99 50″ US$699.99 US$679.99 US$677.99 55″ US$849.99 US$749.99 US$747.99 60″ US$999.99 US$899.99 US$897.99 65″ US$1099.99 US$949.99 US$947.99 70″ US$1349.99 US$1199.99 US$1149.34 75″ US$1499.99 US$1299.99 US$1297.99

Specifications

The 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV has the following features and specifications:

Video Screen Size: 64.5″ Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Motion Rate: 120 Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR

Picture Engine: Quantum Processor Lite 4K Upscaling: AI

Quantum Processor Lite 4K Audio Dolby: Yes Sound Output (RMS): 20w Speaker Type: 2CH Multiroom Link: Yes Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes

Wireless Connectivity WiFi: WiFi5 WiFi Direct: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes (BT4.2)

Yes (BT4.2) Features Smart Hub: Yes

Processor: Quantum Processor Lite 4K Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen) Voice Interaction: Yes Auto Channel Search: Yes Auto Motion Plus: Yes Dimming Technology: Supreme UHD Dimming V-Chip: Yes Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes Game Mode: Yes Ambient Mode: Yes Auto Power Off: Yes Closed Captioning: Yes Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes Eco Sensor: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes

Quantum Processor Lite 4K INPUT/OUTPUT HDMI (3) one with eARC USB 2.0 (2) Optical Out (1) Ethernet RF In RS232C



Dimensions Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 32.7″ x 1″ Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 34.3″ x 11.1″ Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 1.6″ x 11.1″ x 8.6″ Stand Weight: 2 lbs Shipping Size: 63.5″ x 37.4″ x 6.5″ Weight without stand: 46.1 Weight with stand: 48.1 Shipping weight in the box: 63.5 lb.

Power Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz

Samsung remote: SolarCell Remote

SolarCell Remote Model Number: QN65Q60AAFXZA

What’s In The Box

2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV

Power cable

Manuals, documentation, warranty

Hardware and stand

Samsung SolarCell remote TM2180E

