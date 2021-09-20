Audeze announces new flagship reference headphones: the LCD-5

There are headphones, and then there are headphones. Audeze is one of the leading audio technology brands and manufacturer of premium headphones. We’ve reviewed a few of their offerings and have been pretty impressed. Today, the company announced the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones with a new driver design that offers a more open yet accurate soundstage.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
Reference audio headphones deliver natural sound imaging for professional monitoring, so they’re not for your average user. The Audeze LCD-5 headphones feature the company’s patent-pending Parallel Uniforce Voice coils and new magnet assembly. This technology allows these open-back headphones to deliver minimal reflections and improved frequency response.
“Featuring our core technologies while adding some new innovations like our Parallel Uniforce voice coil, the LCD-5 incorporates decades of audio and technology research to deliver all the aspects of a truly reference audio experience. Our long-term commitment to delivering reference products has led us to the LCD-5.”Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram
The LCD-5 weighs just 420 grams, which is 1/3 less than the LCD-4. Handcrafted in California, this professional headset features new acoustically designed leather earpads, a carbon fibre suspension headband, tortoise shell acetate rings, and an all-new magnesium housing. It also comes with an aluminum travel case.
Full specifications of the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones include:
- Style: Over-ear, open-back
- Transducer type: Planar Magnetic
- Magnetic structure: Fluxor™ magnet array
- Phase management: Fazor
- Magnet type: Neodymium N50
- Diaphragm type: Nano-Scale Parallel Uniforce™
- Transducer size: 90 mm
- Maximum power handling: 5W RMS
- Maximum SPL: >130dB
- Frequency response: 5Hz – 50kHz
- THD: <0.1% @ 100dB
- Impedance: 14 ohms
- Sensitivity: 90 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)
- Minimum power requirement: >100mW
- Recommended power level: >250mW
- Weight: 420g
As mentioned above, these are professional-grade headphones. As a result, they will set you back a cool US$4500. They will be available soon on the Audeze website and select dealers.
What do you think about the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones? Are you going to be picking up a pair for your professional monitoring? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
Last Updated on September 20, 2021.