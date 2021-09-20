Audeze announces new flagship reference headphones: the LCD-5

|

There are headphones, and then there are headphones. Audeze is one of the leading audio technology brands and manufacturer of premium headphones. We’ve reviewed a few of their offerings and have been pretty impressed. Today, the company announced the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones with a new driver design that offers a more open yet accurate soundstage.

Reference audio headphones deliver natural sound imaging for professional monitoring, so they’re not for your average user. The Audeze LCD-5 headphones feature the company’s patent-pending Parallel Uniforce Voice coils and new magnet assembly. This technology allows these open-back headphones to deliver minimal reflections and improved frequency response.

“Featuring our core technologies while adding some new innovations like our Parallel Uniforce voice coil, the LCD-5 incorporates decades of audio and technology research to deliver all the aspects of a truly reference audio experience. Our long-term commitment to delivering reference products has led us to the LCD-5.”

Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram

The LCD-5 weighs just 420 grams, which is 1/3 less than the LCD-4. Handcrafted in California, this professional headset features new acoustically designed leather earpads, a carbon fibre suspension headband, tortoise shell acetate rings, and an all-new magnesium housing. It also comes with an aluminum travel case.

The Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones
The Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones.

Full specifications of the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones include:

  • Style: Over-ear, open-back
  • Transducer type: Planar Magnetic
  • Magnetic structure: Fluxor™ magnet array
  • Phase management: Fazor
  • Magnet type: Neodymium N50
  • Diaphragm type: Nano-Scale Parallel Uniforce™
  • Transducer size: 90 mm
  • Maximum power handling: 5W RMS
  • Maximum SPL: >130dB
  • Frequency response: 5Hz – 50kHz
  • THD: <0.1% @ 100dB
  • Impedance: 14 ohms
  • Sensitivity: 90 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)
  • Minimum power requirement: >100mW
  • Recommended power level: >250mW
  • Weight: 420g

As mentioned above, these are professional-grade headphones. As a result, they will set you back a cool US$4500. They will be available soon on the Audeze website and select dealers.

What do you think about the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones? Are you going to be picking up a pair for your professional monitoring? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 20, 2021.

The Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones
