2021 Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable review: A superb business detachable

The Windows detachable is a bit of a struggle for me. No matter who makes the detachable, Microsoft, Lenovo, or even Dell, I’ve always struggled to wrap my mind around their usefulness. But as a reviewer, I have to force myself to see the ways other people can use such devices, and the 2021 Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable gave me a fresh perspective.

But let’s get something straight; even the 2021 Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable hasn’t sold me on personally wanting one. Still, I can see where many users may enjoy this device and make great use of it. If you’re reading this review, you’re probably one of those people. Approaching this review from the perspective of the user is the way I chose to go.

The 2021 Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable has a lot going for it. Its pros outweigh its cons, so let’s jump right into the full review and this fresh look at detachables’.

Specifications

The Dell Latitude 7320 sent to us has the following features and specifications:

Operating System: Windows 10 (Upgradeable to Windows 11)

Windows 10 (Upgradeable to Windows 11) Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7 (4 Core, 12M cache, base 2.2GHz, up to 4.6GHz, vPro capable)

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7 (4 Core, 12M cache, base 2.2GHz, up to 4.6GHz, vPro capable) GPU: Intel® Iris graphics for I7-1180G7 vPro Processor with 16 GB memory

Intel® Iris graphics for I7-1180G7 vPro Processor with 16 GB memory RAM: 16 GB, LPDDR4X SDRAM, 4267MHz (on board)

16 GB, LPDDR4X SDRAM, 4267MHz (on board) SSD: M.2 256GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive

M.2 256GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive Display: 13″ 3:2 FHD+ (1920 x 1280) Touch, 500 nits Super Low Power, Low Blue Light, Gorilla Glass 6 DX, Mic

13″ 3:2 FHD+ (1920 x 1280) Touch, 500 nits Super Low Power, Low Blue Light, Gorilla Glass 6 DX, Mic Connectivity: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2×2 802.11ax 160MHz + Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Card

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2×2 802.11ax 160MHz + Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Card Battery: 40WHR, 2Cell, BYD Battery

40WHR, 2Cell, BYD Battery Camera: RGB IR Camera /w Prox snsr (Front)

RGB IR Camera /w Prox snsr (Front) Keyboard: Single Pointing Backlit US-English Keyboard

Single Pointing Backlit US-English Keyboard I/O Wedge-shaped Lock Slot Thunderbolt™ 4 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort (USB Type-C™) Volume rocker Universal Audio Jack Micro SIM Card Slot (optional) Thunderbolt™ 4 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort (USB Type-C™)

Dimensions Height: 0.33″ (8.44 mm) Width: 11.4″ (288.4 mm) Depth: 8.19″ (207.9 mm) Starting Weight: 1.7 lb (0.789 kg)



What’s In The Box

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable

Dell Pen (Optional)

Dell Keyboard

Power supply and power cable

Documentation and warranty

Design

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is a tablet form factor with a detachable soft cover keyboard. It’s not unlike the Surface Pro or any other similar Windows detachable device. It’s about the same size as the iPad Pro 12.9″ and feels good in the hand.

The build quality of the 7320 Detachable is impeccable. As I mentioned at the start of this review, I’ve never been one for Windows tablets or detachable, and I haven’t been super impressed with their build quality. But when I unboxed this device, I was highly impressed with just how solid a build this has.

The materials used for the build are all premium, and everything is solid. The hinges on the back stand are well-engineered, allowing for multiple angles of view. The back of the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is pretty plain-looking. The Dell logo is centered, and the Latitude branding is bottom center. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the top right, and the rear camera is at the top center.

Ports & Slots

Along the bottom edge of the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable are the pin connectors and slots for the detachable keyboard to lock-in. Along the left side of the 7320 Detachable is the lock slot, Thunderbolt 4 port, speaker, volume rocker, and AUX port. You’ll find another Thunderbolt 4 port and an optional Micro SIM card slot along the right side. Finally, along the top is the power button and microphone array.

The detachable keyboard is relatively simple and has a soft touch feel to it. It’s solidly built and secures onto the bottom of the 7320 with a firm grip. One major complaint I’ve had with detachable’s in the past was the keyboard and trackpad. The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable has fixed much of my complaints with these keyboards.

The trackpad is finally useable and not janky, and it doesn’t drag like other detachable keyboards. The typing experience is excellent, with a nice shallow travel to the keys. There’s a nice little pocket for the optional Dell Pen, which also keeps the Pen charged.

Overall, I was very impressed with the design and build quality of the 7320. It’s changed my thinking and mind about detachable as far as quality and usability go.

A really great display

Display

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable sent to us has a 13″ 3:2 FHD+ display with slim bezels. This display also has an impressive 500 nits of brightness. Nits are very important for working outdoors and in bright conditions. I love displays that are 500 nits or better, and the 7320 excels in the brightness department.

Many detachable’s I’ve used in the past have had displays that were okay but never really impressed me. The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable display is colorful with clean, crisp whites and decently deep blacks. Text is clear and defined, and very easy to read.

Touch responsiveness is precise and on-point. Scrolling is smooth, but you will get a bit of a stutter every so often if you’re whipping through web pages or other apps. It’s nothing disruptive, but it is there once in a great while. Pinch to zoom is accurate and works flawlessly.

Overall, this is one of the best displays I’ve seen on a detachable device. I’m incredibly impressed with the 500 nits of brightness and the color accuracy.

Software/Ecosystem

I’m not going to go too deep into software here. The 7320 has Windows 10; no surprise there, and it will be eligible to upgrade to Windows 11.

There are the usual Dell software suspects here, nothing that’s obtrusive but just normal Dell system stuff along with warranty and repair type things. I was glad to see no sign of McAfee or Norton pre-installed. So kudos to Dell for that.

There are also no games or weird oddball software suites installed that sometimes come with these computers. Overall, Windows 10 works just fine, and there isn’t an extreme amount of bloatware.

The back of the 7320

Performance

Our Latitude 7320 Detachable came with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1180G7, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Iris graphics for I7-1180G7 vPro Processor with 16 GB memory. Tablets and detachable’s have never been my idea of powerhouse machines, and they still aren’t desktop or even laptop capable. That being said, the 7320 is still impressive for what it is.

It goes without saying that the 7320 does just fine with basic computing functions and basic day-to-day operations. I’m talking email, web browsing, video playback, office suites, and databases; that’s all pretty much a breeze for the 7320 in the configuration we have.

But I was impressed with the ability of the Latitude 7320 Detachable to take on light to moderate photo editing with Affinity Photo. It could also handle Affinity Designer fairly well. I did not attempt any video editing, but I am sure it can handle some light video editing.

The photo editing I did was fairly simple and with not too many images open at once. If you’re going crazy with 50 images open at once, you may get a little lag. While business users may not be using photo editing apps, it’s a good comparison for some business applications that require higher computing power.

Overall, I think the Latitude 7320 Detachable will be a nice mobile workhorse for many users. It’s not meant for heavy loads, but it can sure take more than a light load.

Rear Camera

Speakers/Sound

There’s not much to say here. These speakers are just okay, they’re not amazing, but they’re not total duds either. I wouldn’t say you’ll enjoy a full-length Hollywood blockbuster on the 7320’s speakers, but you will enjoy the display; that’s something.

Overall, the speakers are good enough for Zoom calls, YouTube, and maybe some music that’s not too loud. Otherwise, if you want HQ audio, best to use headphones.

Cameras

Another category with not much to talk about. The front camera is good enough for Zoom calls and conferencing. The back camera is meh, but using a tablet to take photos is still sort of weird. Overall, the cameras on the Latitude 7320 Detachable are fine, nothing major to talk about.

Battery Life

Excellent battery life! When used moderately and not with apps that use a ton of computing power, the 7320 can last pretty much all day. When running more intensive apps, the battery life does go down, but that’s to be expected. Overall, battery life will be different for everyone and even different for the same person, depending on what they are working on.

Price/Value

Pricing for the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable starts at around US$2,200, and that’s a big chunk of change. I still struggle at the thought of spending this much on a detachable when I could buy an XPS for around the same money. But I understand that some people are attracted to the detachable, and I understand why they want one. For those users, there is plenty of value in the 7320; I think you’ll love it.

Wrap Up

Let’s face it. Detachable devices aren’t for everyone, certainly not for me, but for those looking for this kind of device, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is going to make you happy.

