Deal special, Discover Samsung, runs through September 26th

Discover Samsung is a week-long event that aims to give users deals on select Samsung products across the company’s inventory. It’s also a week for tips and tricks to get the most out of the technology you use daily.

Discover Samsung is seven days of epic savings on products to help simplify life. Here are the Daily Offers as a reminder. Quantities are limited, and they go fast.

Discover Samsung Savings

Mon 9/20: Multiply your productivity when you sync your screens. Enjoy up to 85% off Galaxy Tab S7 FE when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Tue 9/21: Experience a new kind of viewing party with up to $300 off select The Frame TVs (75” & 65”) that connect directly to your phone Wed 9/22: Redesign your kitchen with your personal style and enjoy up to $1,100 off a 4-Door Flex™ BESPOKE refrigerator. (RF29/Full Depth & RF23/Counter Depth) Thu 9/23: Switch from work to play on the same screen with up to 40% off Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ Fri 9/24: Tidy your house from anywhere with up to $100 off Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control Sat 9/25: Upgrade your PC setup with up to $80 off 28″ UE570 UHD Monitors Sun 9/26: Get up to 25% off your all-in-one Galaxy Buds2 bundle while supplies last

Pro Tips and Life Hacks

Tue, 9/21 (1pm EST): Frame TV owner & content creator, Rachel Martino shows how to turn your TV into your favorite fitness class when paired with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds Pro

Wed, 9/22 (1pm EST): Barry & Jordan, aka the Brownstone Boys, show how to design a connected living space and their plans to integrate the Jet Bot robot vac and 32” M5 FHD Smart Monitor into an upcoming small space renovation

Sun, 9/26 (1pm EST): Creator Frederic Chen shares how he connects with friends with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Multi View feature on the Samsung Neo QLED TV

More Discover Samsung Savings

BESPOKE refrigerator : Bring a personal touch the most important room in the house with a customized refrigerator (and save $1,100 on a purchase of a 4-Door Flex™ BESPOKE refrigerator as part of the Wednesday 9/22 Daily Offer).

: Bring a personal touch the most important room in the house with a customized refrigerator (and save $1,100 on a purchase of a 4-Door Flex™ BESPOKE refrigerator as part of the Wednesday 9/22 Daily Offer). Galaxy Watch4 : Create a look that’s truly your own when you choose from a wide selection of bands, watch faces, cases and much more (available from $114.99 with eligible trade-in).

Create a look that’s truly your own when you choose from a wide selection of bands, watch faces, cases and much more (available from $114.99 with eligible trade-in). The Frame : Go beyond entertainment and put your unique style on display with a TV that turns the living room into an art gallery (and save up to $300, plus get a free Customizable Bezel with purchase) Frame TV owners can also now further customize the look of their home with 40 newly available iconic masterpieces from the Musée du Louvre.

Go beyond entertainment and put your unique style on display with a TV that turns the living room into an art gallery (and save up to $300, plus get a free Customizable Bezel with purchase)

Be sure to keep up with the Discover Samsung website to know what new deals and other tips are dropping each day.

