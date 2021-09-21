HP announces new monitors, laptops, AiO’s, and an 11″ tablet PC

September is a hot month for announcing new products, and HP is one of the brands that’s dropped some new devices in our laps. This bundle of announcements consists of the company’s consumer line of devices, and there are some pretty good-looking offerings here.

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

HP’s marketing line for these new devices is “bringing you closer to the people and things you love.” Here’s what HP’s press release had to say about this array of new gear.

HP Fall Consumer Announcements

Monitors

HP U32 4K HDR

Ultra High Definition 4K: A virtually edge-to-edge panel means maximized screen area and expansive entertainment.

A virtually edge-to-edge panel means maximized screen area and expansive entertainment. DCI-P3 color space: Get deeper hues and more accurate colors with a wider color gamut than sRGB. DCI-P3 98% closely represents colors on displays as they are in the real world.

Get deeper hues and more accurate colors with a wider color gamut than sRGB. DCI-P3 98% closely represents colors on displays as they are in the real world. Delta E<2 color accuracy: Revel in brighter moments with the ultimate color accuracy. Delta E <2 improves color accuracy to give you the truest, lifelike imagery with no distortion for all your creative needs.

Revel in brighter moments with the ultimate color accuracy. Delta E <2 improves color accuracy to give you the truest, lifelike imagery with no distortion for all your creative needs. Factory color calibration: The most accurate and realistic colors.

The most accurate and realistic colors. VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400: Brighten your screen with enhanced contrast for a lifelike visual experience.

Brighten your screen with enhanced contrast for a lifelike visual experience. Power delivery with USB-C: View your content on the big screen and charge your device at the same time.

View your content on the big screen and charge your device at the same time. Eyesafe Certified Display: Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors to reduce eyestrain when working for long periods of time.

Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors to reduce eyestrain when working for long periods of time. Step up to the best: IPS technology brings you clear views from almost any angle. Every seat is the best seat in the house.

IPS technology brings you clear views from almost any angle. Every seat is the best seat in the house. Adjust your view: Adjust your screen’s height for comfortable viewing with swivel, pivot and tilt capabilities.

Adjust your screen’s height for comfortable viewing with swivel, pivot and tilt capabilities. Cable management: Cord and wire pass-through located on the display stand reduces cord-clutter and helps keep your workspace clean and organized.

Cord and wire pass-through located on the display stand reduces cord-clutter and helps keep your workspace clean and organized. Console connectivity: Easily connect to your PC, gaming console, and peripherals for big screen entertainment with a broad range of ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort™, USB.

Easily connect to your PC, gaming console, and peripherals for big screen entertainment with a broad range of ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort™, USB. Share the panoramic view: Ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color.

Ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color. Virtually edge-to-edge panel: Expansive is the only way to describe the maximized screen area you get with the beautiful edge-to-edge glass panel.

Expansive is the only way to describe the maximized screen area you get with the beautiful edge-to-edge glass panel. Off the desk and on the wall: The display is equipped with standard VESA mounting for showcasing on a wall or swivel arm.

The display is equipped with standard VESA mounting for showcasing on a wall or swivel arm. HP Display Center: Customize your display with easy, intuitive HP Display Center software that lets you tailor your settings, partition screens, and even dim the screen.

HP M34d WQHD Curved

Ultra WQHD Curved 34-inch screen: The curved display surrounds you with 5 million pixels for captivating definition and ultra-sharp details.

The curved display surrounds you with 5 million pixels for captivating definition and ultra-sharp details. Two Computers. One Screen. Display two computers on one monitor with Picture By Picture (PBP).

Display two computers on one monitor with Picture By Picture (PBP). Ports for everything: Connect the way you want with USB-C®, HDMI or DisplayPort™. Plus there’s four additional USB ports for connecting other devices like a keyboard, mouse and webcam.

Connect the way you want with USB-C®, HDMI or DisplayPort™. Plus there’s four additional USB ports for connecting other devices like a keyboard, mouse and webcam. Picture perfect resolution: Give all your entertainment a new level of immersion with impressive 3440 x 1440 resolution.

Give all your entertainment a new level of immersion with impressive 3440 x 1440 resolution. Highly accurate color: 99% sRGB color space for ideal color reproduction.

99% sRGB color space for ideal color reproduction. USB-C power delivery: Connect and charge with one cable and 65W power delivery.

Connect and charge with one cable and 65W power delivery. Access two computers with one mouse and keyboard: With integrated KVM (keyboard, video and mouse switch), you only need one mouse and keyboard to access two different computers. Not only convenient, but also productive.

With integrated KVM (keyboard, video and mouse switch), you only need one mouse and keyboard to access two different computers. Not only convenient, but also productive. Integrated speakers: No need to buy external speakers for great audio. With integrated speakers this display is ready to go once you’re connected.

No need to buy external speakers for great audio. With integrated speakers this display is ready to go once you’re connected. Height adjustable stand: Easily adjust your monitor to work comfortably.

Easily adjust your monitor to work comfortably. Share the panoramic view: Ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color.

Ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angles with consistent detail and vibrant color. Low Blue Light: Using the Low Blue Light mode subtly shifts your display’s colors to a warmer spectrum, while making whites more natural and putting less strain on your eyes.

AiO’s

HP 27″ AiO

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.

From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U Mobile Processor: Create. Play. Work. Educate. Entertain. The possibilities are infinite. The AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U Mobile processor offers supreme performance, and modern features you need.

Create. Play. Work. Educate. Entertain. The possibilities are infinite. The AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U Mobile processor offers supreme performance, and modern features you need. AMD Radeon™ graphics: Whether it’s games or movies, experience high performance for all your

entertainment.

Whether it’s games or movies, experience high performance for all your entertainment. Quality everyone can count on: Backed by over 230 tests, our All-in-Ones deliver durability you can trust.

Backed by over 230 tests, our All-in-Ones deliver durability you can trust. FHD display: 2 million pixels for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant image quality.

2 million pixels for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant image quality. Micro-edge display: See more of your screen with a micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area.

See more of your screen with a micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area. Anti-glare panel: Enjoy your favorite content with this anti-glare panel. Non-reflective and low gloss means you’ll get less glare.

Enjoy your favorite content with this anti-glare panel. Non-reflective and low gloss means you’ll get less glare. PCIe® NVMe™ SSD storage: Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. DDR4 RAM: With higher bandwidth, you get more of a boost in performance.

With higher bandwidth, you get more of a boost in performance. HP Wide Vision FHD IR Camera: Easily log in through Windows Hello and video chat with an 88-degree, wide- angle field of view.

Easily log in through Windows Hello and video chat with an 88-degree, wide- angle field of view. HP Privacy Camera: The pop-up camera and microphone are only enabled when in use, securing your privacy.

The pop-up camera and microphone are only enabled when in use, securing your privacy. Wi-Fi 5 (1×1) & Bluetooth® (802.11a/b/g/n/ac): Stay connected to Wi-Fi and to Bluetooth® accessories with wireless technology.

HP Pavillion AiO

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural

From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U Mobile Processor: Create. Play. Work. Educate. Entertain. The possibilities are infinite. The AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U Mobile processor offers supreme performance, and modern features you need.

Create. Play. Work. Educate. Entertain. The possibilities are infinite. The AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U Mobile processor offers supreme performance, and modern features you need. AMD Radeon™ graphics: Whether it’s games or movies, experience high performance for all your entertainment.

Whether it’s games or movies, experience high performance for all your entertainment. PCIe® NVMe™ SSD storage: Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. Quality everyone can count on: Backed by over 230 tests, our All-in-Ones deliver durability you can trust.

Backed by over 230 tests, our All-in-Ones deliver durability you can trust. Three-sided micro-edge display: See more of your screen with a three-sided micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area.

See more of your screen with a three-sided micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area. Flicker-free: Eliminates screen flickering for more comfortable viewing.

Eliminates screen flickering for more comfortable viewing. FHD touchscreen: Intuitive touchscreen technology and the crystal-clear visuals of vibrant FHD.

Intuitive touchscreen technology and the crystal-clear visuals of vibrant FHD. SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling data rate: Plug in your external storage with this Superspeed USB Type-C® port, featuring 5Gbps signaling data rate. And it’s reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down.

Plug in your external storage with this Superspeed USB Type-C® port, featuring 5Gbps signaling data rate. And it’s reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down. SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling data rate: Plug in your external storage with this Superspeed USB Type-A port, featuring 5Gbps signaling data rate.

HP ENVY 34 AiO

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.

From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. Reimagines desktop performance: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors feature innovative new architecture that reimagines intelligent performance (AI), immersive display and graphics, and enhanced tuning and expandability to put users in control of real-world experiences that matter most to them.

11th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors feature innovative new architecture that reimagines intelligent performance (AI), immersive display and graphics, and enhanced tuning and expandability to put users in control of real-world experiences that matter most to them. NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 graphics: With the all-new NVIDIA Turing™ architecture, gaming and streaming will never be the same. Get all the power you need for fast, smooth, power-efficient performance.

With the all-new NVIDIA Turing™ architecture, gaming and streaming will never be the same. Get all the power you need for fast, smooth, power-efficient performance. PCIe® NVMe™ SSD storage: Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. WUHD IPS resolution: See true-to-life visuals in vibrant 5120×2160 resolution with a wide viewing area so you can see more of your screen.

See true-to-life visuals in vibrant 5120×2160 resolution with a wide viewing area so you can see more of your screen. 21:9 aspect ratio: See more on your screen with less scrolling with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

See more on your screen with less scrolling with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Three-sided micro-edge display: See more of your screen with a three-sided micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area.

See more of your screen with a three-sided micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area. Flicker-free: Eliminates screen flickering for more comfortable viewing.

Eliminates screen flickering for more comfortable viewing. SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling data rate: Plug in your external storage with this Superspeed USB Type-C® port, featuring 5Gbps signaling data rate. And it’s reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down.

Laptops

Spectre x360 16

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.

From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor: Brings the perfect combination of features to make you unstoppable. Get things done fast with high performance, instant responsiveness and best-in-class connectivity.

Brings the perfect combination of features to make you unstoppable. Get things done fast with high performance, instant responsiveness and best-in-class connectivity. Exceptional experience, anywhere: Intel® Evo™ brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals.

Intel® Evo™ brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals. Intel® Iris® X egraphics: Impressive performance for creating, gaming, and entertainment. A new level of graphics performance and crisp, stunning visuals – with the convenience of a thin & light laptop.

Impressive performance for creating, gaming, and entertainment. A new level of graphics performance and crisp, stunning visuals – with the convenience of a thin & light laptop. 3K+ IPS touchscreen display: 3072 x 1920 resolution delivers incredible details and lifelike colors. And with touch, you can control your PC right from the screen.

3072 x 1920 resolution delivers incredible details and lifelike colors. And with touch, you can control your PC right from the screen. Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™: Stands up to all the daily abuse a touch screen takes. Help reduce accidental damage with strong, more durable protection than most displays.

Stands up to all the daily abuse a touch screen takes. Help reduce accidental damage with strong, more durable protection than most displays. Flicker-free: Using DC Dimming technology, we can eliminate screen flickering for more comfortable viewing.

Using DC Dimming technology, we can eliminate screen flickering for more comfortable viewing. Eyesafe® Certified Display: Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Laptops with integrated Eyesafe® displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when working for long periods of time.

Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Laptops with integrated Eyesafe® displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when working for long periods of time. HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes.

14″ Laptop PC

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.

From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform: Designed to give your laptop the battery life you deserve, the performance you need, and lightning fast connectivity – all things essential.

Designed to give your laptop the battery life you deserve, the performance you need, and lightning fast connectivity – all things essential. Full HD IPS touchscreen: Always see your content at its best with 178-degree wide-viewing angles,

Always see your content at its best with 178-degree wide-viewing angles, FHD and a vibrant picture. And with touchscreen technology, you can control your PC right from the screen.

And with touchscreen technology, you can control your PC right from the screen. Anti-glare panel: Non-reflective and low gloss means you’ll get less glare while you’re outside.

Non-reflective and low gloss means you’ll get less glare while you’re outside. HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes. 128 GB eMMC storage: An embedded Multimedia Card provides reliable flash-based storage.

An embedded Multimedia Card provides reliable flash-based storage. Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) & Bluetooth® 5.0 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac): Never worry about spotty Internet and weak connections. Stay powerfully connected to Wi-Fi and to Bluetooth® accessories with a Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) WLAN adapter and Bluetooth® 5.0

Never worry about spotty Internet and weak connections. Stay powerfully connected to Wi-Fi and to Bluetooth® accessories with a Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) WLAN adapter and Bluetooth® 5.0 Dual speakers: Pump up the volume to your favorite music, movie or game with dual-stereo speakers.

Pump up the volume to your favorite music, movie or game with dual-stereo speakers. Fingerprint reader: Seamlessly log into your device in any position with the touch of your finger. Patented 3-D fingerprint technology ensures secure access.

Seamlessly log into your device in any position with the touch of your finger. Patented 3-D fingerprint technology ensures secure access. HP Wide Vision HD Camera: The 88-degree, wide-angle field of view lets you video chat with the entire family or group of friends in crystal clear detail.

Tablet and Palette

11″ Tablet PC

Windows 11 Home in S Mode: Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.

Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware. Quad-core Intel® Pentium® Silver processor: Handle multitasking reliably with the perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value.

Handle multitasking reliably with the perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value. Effortlessly connected: Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with a Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo– all your connections are solid, with up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5.

Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with a Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo– all your connections are solid, with up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5. HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes.

Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes. HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture: This true multi-touch touchpad supports four finger gestures and lets you scroll, zoom, and navigate with a simple touch.

This true multi-touch touchpad supports four finger gestures and lets you scroll, zoom, and navigate with a simple touch. 2.1K IPS Touchscreen: 2160 x 1440 resolution delivers stunning details and lifelike colors. And with touch, you can control your PC right from the screen.

2160 x 1440 resolution delivers stunning details and lifelike colors. And with touch, you can control your PC right from the screen. Corning® Gorilla® Glass: Strong and scratch-resistant for more durable protection than most displays.

Strong and scratch-resistant for more durable protection than most displays. Eyesafe® Certified Display: Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors to reduce eyestrain when working for long periods of time.

Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors to reduce eyestrain when working for long periods of time. Flicker-free: Using DC Dimming technology, we can eliminate screen flickering for more comfortable viewing.

Using DC Dimming technology, we can eliminate screen flickering for more comfortable viewing. Fingerprint reader: Log on conveniently and securely with the integrated fingerprint reader on the power button.

Log on conveniently and securely with the integrated fingerprint reader on the power button. SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling data rate: Plug in your external storage with this Superspeed USB Type-C® port, featuring 5Gbps signaling data rate. And it’s reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down.

Plug in your external storage with this Superspeed USB Type-C® port, featuring 5Gbps signaling data rate. And it’s reversible, so you never have to worry about plugging in upside down. PCIe® NVMe™ SSD storage: Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. Intel® UHD Graphics: Smoothly stream 4K content and play your favorite games.

Palette

Creating and sharing content is often done on the go and can be challenging across multiple devices. That’s why HP is introducing HP Palette – a digital workspace for creatives to help simplify their creative flow and offers cross-device collaboration to create the things you love, faster and easier.

There are four applications within HP Palette, which is available across all new Spectre and ENVY devices and the new HP Tablet:

PhotoMatch: Developed by HP Labs, this innovative photo search tool enables search based on AI Face Recognition.

Developed by HP Labs, this innovative photo search tool enables search based on AI Face Recognition. HP QuickDrop: Easily send photos and images to a phone wirelessly from an HP device – even if the phone has a different operating system – to share content quickly and easily with others.

Easily send photos and images to a phone wirelessly from an HP device – even if the phone has a different operating system – to share content quickly and easily with others. Duet for HP: Connect a second device – whether it be a laptop, tablet or AiO – using Duet for HP to extend a workspace. Use the second device as an input screen to edit with a pen, zoom in or out with touch or for easier editing.

Connect a second device – whether it be a laptop, tablet or AiO – using Duet for HP to extend a workspace. Use the second device as an input screen to edit with a pen, zoom in or out with touch or for easier editing. Concepts: Create on the go with quick sketching or editing, then share the creation via HP QuickDrop.

What do you think of these HP products? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 21, 2021.