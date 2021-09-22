Leaving Netflix October 2021: Catch these titles before they’re gone!

A few titles are leaving Netflix in October. Unfortunately, the list is out a bit later this month, so there you’ll want to check out these titles sooner rather than later. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Quite a few titles are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream titles such as Inception, Snowden, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and season one of The Mist. Only six titles are leaving Netflix Canada, but it is your last chance to watch all seven seasons of Scandal, as well as Argo and Scary Movie 2 through 5. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in October!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in October.

October 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy 🇺🇸

Tales From the Hood 2 🇺🇸

October 3

Angel Has Fallen 🇺🇸

October 4

Scandal: Seasons 1-7 🇨🇦

October 6

Real Steel 🇺🇸

October 14

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin 🇺🇸

October 15

The Creative Brain 🇺🇸

October 17

U Turn 🇺🇸

October 19

Scary Movie 2 🇨🇦

Scary Movie 3 🇨🇦

Scary Movie 4 🇨🇦

Scary Movie 5 🇨🇦

October 20

Containment: Season 1 🇺🇸

Free Fire 🇺🇸

October 21

The Hummingbird Project 🇺🇸

October 23

The Mist: Season 1 🇺🇸

October 27

Rango 🇺🇸

Shine On with Reese: Season 1 🇺🇸

October 28

Pup Star 🇺🇸

October 30

The 12th Man 🇺🇸

Zack and Miri Make a Porno 🇺🇸

October 31

60 Days In: Season 5 🇺🇸

Angels & Demons 🇺🇸

Argo 🇨🇦

Battle: Los Angeles 🇺🇸

Beowulf 🇺🇸

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

Catch Me If You Can 🇺🇸

The Da Vinci Code 🇺🇸

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸

Forged in Fire: Season 6 🇺🇸

The Heartbreak Kid 🇺🇸

The Impossible 🇺🇸

Inception 🇺🇸

Legally Blonde 🇺🇸

Mile 22 🇺🇸

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You 🇺🇸

Reckoning: Limited Series 🇺🇸

Snowden 🇺🇸

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny 🇺🇸

Yes Man 🇺🇸

