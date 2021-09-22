Microsoft announces new Surface products ahead of Windows 11

September is a big month for tech announcements, and we’re probably not done just yet. Microsoft is the latest company to make a slew of announcements. The company unveiled some new Surface devices that, they say, are built for Windows 11.

Microsoft says this is the most significant update to the Surface portfolio in its history. The new Surface line includes PixelSense displays, new pen technology, premium mics and cameras, powerful silicon, and versatile form factors.

These new Surface offerings are certainly interesting and the Duo 2 is probably one of the more intriguing of the bunch. The first Duo didn’t do as well as Microsoft had hoped but they are hoping to get a hit on the 2nd attempt. The other devices are also pretty interesting so here’s what Microsoft’s press release had to say:

2021 Surface Lineup

Laptop Studio

Built as the ideal product for developers, creative pros, designers, and gamers, bringing you the power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in one. Surface Laptop Studio features a new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to another seamlessly. Microsoft

In Laptop mode, enjoy a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad.

In Stage mode, the 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display is pulled forward to the perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. With the keyboard covered, immerse yourself in the display and interact with Surface Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad.

In Studio mode, make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing, sketching and other creative pursuits.

In addition, Surface Slim Pen 2 stores neatly underneath the keyboard, where it magnetically attaches and charges for easy access when inspiration strikes. People can set their imaginations free when using this versatile laptop, a device for building apps, rendering videos, and streaming ultra-fast games. With 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, Laptop Studio has the power to get any job done with ease.

Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1599.99 and is available for pre-order today in select markets.

Pro 8

This update to our iconic 2-in-1 represents the most significant leap forward since Pro 3. Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as Pro 7, with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and built on the Intel® Evo™ platform. All of these performance gains, Windows 11, and up to 16 hours of battery life make Surface Pro 8 the most powerful 2-in-1 on the market. Surface Pro 8 features a vibrant 13” PixelSense touchscreen that is virtually edge to edge. With Dolby® Vision™ and Adaptive Color Technology, enjoy a viewing experience that’s comfortable on the eyes and true to life. This is the most technically advanced display we’ve ever built. Pro 8 is the ideal hybrid device, giving people a dynamic on-the-go tablet and the ultimate work-from-home set-up. The incredible 5MP front-facing camera,10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby® Atmos™ sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics keep you looking and sounding your best. The new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2, keeping it nearby and ready whenever inspiration strikes. With a 120Hz display refresh rate, you’ll experience Pen and inking like never before. Microsoft

Surface Pro 8 starts at $1099.99 and is available for pre-order in select markets today.

Go 3

The most portable Surface 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is 60% faster with an Intel Core i3 processor. This product brings optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and is optimized for tablet-to-laptop versatility with digital Pen and touch. Starting at just 1.2 pounds and featuring 1080p cameras, best-in-class studio microphones, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5” touch display – Go 3 is the perfect device to connect, collaborate and play from anywhere. Surface Go 3 with WiFi starts at $399.99 and is available for pre-order today in select markets. LTE models will be available in the coming months. Surface products are designed to deliver the Microsoft experiences customers depend on. Every device offers incredible typing, premium materials, correctly placed cameras, and a 3:2 aspect ratio for perfectly scaled documents. These new devices and accessories ensure that users can realize the power of Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, Game Pass, and more. With Windows 11, these new Surface devices unlock the benefits and capabilities created through the thoughtful design of hardware and software.

Pro X

A year ago, we announced the thin, light, and LTE-connected Surface Pro X, running on our Microsoft SQ2 ARM silicon. This product merged the versatility features of Surface Pro with new levels of power efficiency and connectivity. Now with Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built-in, more applications than ever before are at your fingertips. Apps like Microsoft Teams and Office are optimized for ARM, as are other apps like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. Our new Wi-Fi-only model means we’re bringing the thin, sleek design with all-day battery life2 to its most affordable entry price point yet, providing versatility and optionality to even more customers. Microsoft

Surface Pro X starts at $899.99 and is available for pre-order today in select markets.

Duo 2

Designed to showcase the power of Microsoft 365 in your pocket, Surface Duo brings dual-screen productivity and entertainment with you wherever you go. When Surface Duo launched last year, we pushed the boundaries of what a mobile device could be. With Surface Duo 2, we’re pushing that vision even further while offering the core capabilities people expect from a modern premium smartphone. Surface Duo 2 is much more than a phone. From the integration with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to entertainment scenarios like TikTok, Kindle, and gaming, Duo 2 enables countless app pairings and unmatched multitasking capabilities. Use any two Android apps simultaneously and check out new app experiences tuned for dual-screen, like Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends. Featuring larger, 8.3″ PixelSense Fusion displays, the Snapdragon® 888 5G Mobile Platform, a dynamic triple-lens camera, stereo audio, NFC for contactless payments, and an array of new accessories that add special features and extra protection, Duo 2 represents a major upgrade. Microsoft

Available in Glacier or a new Obsidian, Surface Duo 2 starts at $1499.99 and is available for pre-order today in select markets.

