Imagine a smartwatch battery that will last 28,000 years; NDB Technology already has

The smartwatch has come a long way over the years. While the improvements have sometimes been impressive, other areas have been less than excellent. Battery life is one of the areas in the smartwatch that can always use some improvements.

Well, how about making your smartwatch battery last for 28,000 years without charging? That’s precisely what NDB Technology wants to do. The company is using nuclear waste to power this idea. The company calls the power source a “Nano-Diamond Battery.”

Giorgi Gogogkhia, Chief Operating Officer at NDB, told ELN: “We are working very hard to release our products and demonstrating them to wider audiences across the globe. We currently building a Swiss-made smartwatch that will never be out of charge. “The battery for this smartwatch will last eternally, for its entire lifetime. We should have this smartwatch released within 18 months.” Energy Live News

Energy Live News interviewed the NDB Technology team, and you can listen to that interview below.

The company explains their smartwatch Nano Diamond Battery on their website as “an innovative energy generator and storage that redefines and revolutionizes the battery as we know it.”

NDB or Nano Diamond Battery is an innovative energy generator and storage that redefines and revolutionizes the battery as we know it. Its long-lasting properties and longevity are ensured by converting the radioactive decay energy from nuclear waste into energy. NDB is tiny, modular, cost-effective, and scalable from chipset to industrial applications. NDB Technology

This new technology looks attractive and, if successful, could lead to a better battery for not only the smartwatch but for hundreds of other consumer electronics. The question is, will the market allow it? We can only watch and see.

