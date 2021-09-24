It’s a #fearforall this October with Terror on Tubi

October is nearly here and that means it’s time to be scared. There will be #fearforall throughout October with Terror on Tubi. Catch some of your favorite and classic movies on Halloween month on Tubi and discover some originals too.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc.

“We’re thrilled to be premiering our first FAE Tubi original titles on the platform with the inaugural ‘Terror on Tubi’ celebration,” said Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “We look forward to continuing to bring original content that not only draws in new audiences with the bold programming that has long been synonymous with FOX, but that also reflects the genres and entertainment Tubi’s streaming audiences love most.”

Original “Terror on Tubi” Programming for October

MEET, MARRY, MURDER(October 6): A 13-part true crime series hosted and executive-produced by actress Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl), explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners, and features interviews with witnesses to discuss the tragic unions. The series is from FilmRise and FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher, and Max Einhorn.

A 13-part true crime series hosted and executive-produced by actress (Gossip Girl), explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners, and features interviews with witnesses to discuss the tragic unions. The series is from FilmRise and FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher, and Max Einhorn. FAMOUSLY HAUNTED: AMITYVILLE (October 15): When infamous Amityville killer Ronnie Defeo died behind bars this year, social media blew up with a new wave of armchair detectives and paranormal experts obsessed with the real-life horror story that shattered this sleepy Long Island village nearly 50 years ago. Now, just in time for Halloween, from FOX Alternative Entertainment comes Famously Haunted: Amityville, a fresh look at how six shocking murders spawned one of the most terrifying ghost stories in American history.

When infamous Amityville killer Ronnie Defeo died behind bars this year, social media blew up with a new wave of armchair detectives and paranormal experts obsessed with the real-life horror story that shattered this sleepy Long Island village nearly 50 years ago. Now, just in time for Halloween, from FOX Alternative Entertainment comes Famously Haunted: Amityville, a fresh look at how six shocking murders spawned one of the most terrifying ghost stories in American history. CELEBRITY EXORCISM (October 22): From FOX Alternative Entertainment, Celebrity Exorcism stars Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Shar Jackson (Moesha), and Metta World Peace (NBA Champion and All-Star), as they come together for a good old-fashioned fright fest! With the help of an acclaimed exorcist, this team of brave celebrities enrolls in a paranormal boot camp like we’ve never seen before – journeying to exorcise an iconic haunted location… Do you dare to join them?

From FOX Alternative Entertainment, Celebrity Exorcism stars (Full House), (Moesha), and Metta World Peace (NBA Champion and All-Star), as they come together for a good old-fashioned fright fest! With the help of an acclaimed exorcist, this team of brave celebrities enrolls in a paranormal boot camp like we’ve never seen before – journeying to exorcise an iconic haunted location… Do you dare to join them? HARLAND MANOR (October 29): Directed by Steven R. Monroe (The Exorcism of Molly Hartley, I Spit on Your Grave) and co-written by Steven R. Monroe and John Thaddeus (Sea of Love), Harland Manor stars Camille Sullivan (Intelligence), Summer H. Howell (Cult of Chucky), Dion Johnstone (Sweet Magnolias) and Josh Strait (The Ice Road) as a team of paranormal investigators who document the haunted Harland Manor, only to find themselves hunted by the malevolent ghosts that still dwell there. Harland Manor is produced by Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead, Jeepers Creepers 3) and Eric Scott Woods (Creepshow, Toys of Terror) from Cartel.

More October Titles

In addition to the Originals, Terror on Tubi will offer more than 5,000 horror and paranormal titles to celebrate Halloween, including:

Life After Beth

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Astral

Bones

Captivity

The Reaping

Virus

The Awakening

Wer

P2

Rest Stop

Rest Stop: Don’t Look Back

Curve

I Spit On Your Grave

I Spit On Your Grave 2

Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (film)

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Predators

Paranormal Prison

Flight 7500

The Fog (1980)

The Vatican Tapes

Dracula (1931)

The Mummy (1932)

Waking the Dead

Virus (1999)

Snow White: A Tale of Terror

Rosewood Lane

