Should you upgrade to the new iPhone 13 series?

The Apple iPhone 13 series is officially available today. Pre-orders were last week, and many users are receiving their devices today, us included. But many of you are wondering if you should even bother upgrading. We’re not going to tell you what to do with your hard-earned dollars, but we can give you our opinion on whether or not it’s a good idea.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Upgrade to iPhone 13?

Using iPhone 7 and Below

First off, the iPhone generally has a 5-6 years lifespan, and Apple offers software support that far out. The iPhone 7 we have in our house received Apple’s latest iOS15, and that phone is five years old. So if you have an iPhone 7 or below, you will benefit from upgrading to the iPhone 13. If the new iPhone is too pricey for you, I’d recommend upgrading to the iPhone 11 or 12 from the iPhone 7 or below.

Using iPhone 8 and Up

If you’re using an iPhone 8 through iPhone XS, I believe there are enough new features to make the jump to iPhone 13. You’ll be getting a better display that you will notice compared to what you have currently. The cameras are going to be far better, and you’ll have a much better battery life.

I don’t think you absolutely need to upgrade from the iPhone 8 through iPhone XS if you’re happy with your device as is. You will still get Apple’s security and software updates for the next year or more, and if it works, then it works. Only upgrade if you feel you would like better cameras, better battery life, and a better display. iPhone 8 and X/XS users might also think about the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12.

Using iPhone 11 or 12

iPhone 11 and 12 users can sit this upgrade out. Unless you want the 120Hz ProMotion display and Cinematic video mode, there’s not a whole lot extra that’s worth shelling out the money. As with most smartphones, including the Galaxy and Pixel series, the iPhone 13 has incremental updates that aren’t that impactful to the previous year’s version.

Wrap Up

iPhone 7 and below users: Yes, upgrade to the iPhone 13 or even the iPhone 11 or 12.

Yes, upgrade to the iPhone 13 or even the iPhone 11 or 12. iPhone 8 and X/XS users: Maybe, if you’re interested in the new features, then upgrade, but it’s not necessary.

Maybe, if you’re interested in the new features, then upgrade, but it’s not necessary. iPhone 11 and 12 users: No, sit this one out and only upgrade if you want that 120Hz display and Cinematic Mode for video. Otherwise, save your money for the iPhone 14 or later.

Are you going to upgrade to the new iPhone? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

If you’re not buying an iPhone 13, consider buying us a coffee.

Last Updated on September 24, 2021.