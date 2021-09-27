HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset now available for Xbox consoles

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset with 40mm drivers and up to 17 hours of battery life is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

Officially licensed by Xbox, the CloudX Stinger Core utilizes the direct Xbox Wireless connection without needing an external dongle. Powered by 40mm drivers and with support for Windows Sonic spatial audio, the latest HyperX wireless gaming headset offers “clear audio and enhanced bass to elevate gaming experiences.”

“We are thrilled to expand our licensed Xbox gear lineup with CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset. The CloudX Stinger Core wireless gives gamers and HyperX fans complete wireless freedom with the comfort and sound they expect from HyperX.” Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core weighs just 275 grams, providing comfort for extended gaming sessions with its soft earcup cushions. The ear cups rotate a full 90-degrees for optimal fit and house volume controls for easy access. In addition, the microphone has a swivel to mute feature, making it easier to jump in and out of your group chat while gaming.

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset for Xbox.

Features and specifications of the CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset for Xbox consoles include:

Driver Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets Type Closed-back Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz Impedance 32 Ω Sound pressure level 98.5dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz T.H.D. ≤ 2% Microphone Element Electret condenser microphone Microphone Polar pattern Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling Microphone Frequency response 50Hz-18kHz Microphone Sensitivity -40dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Battery Type Rechargeable lithium-ion Battery life Up to 17 hours Charge time 3 hours Wireless Type 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wireless Range Up to 20 meters Weight 275g Cable type and length USB-C to USB-A charge cable (0.5m)

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset is available from Amazon.com and the HyperX website for US$99.99. Be sure to check back in the coming days for our full review.

Last Updated on September 27, 2021.