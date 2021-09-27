Second annual RazerCon digital event returns October 21

Razer has announced that its second annual digital event — RazerCon — is returning on October 21, 2021. The event will stream on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Produced by Razer, Microsoft, Seagate, Square Enix, and others, the company is touting this as “the first-ever completely carbon neutral gamers’ live stream.” Razer has been on a significant sustainability drive over the past couple of years and continues that pledge with this live digital event.

“RazerCon was born as our way of saying thank you to our fans and partners, as well as to all gamers around the world. Together we are advancing the industry, evolving competitive gaming, and redefining entertainment. That to me is worth celebrating, and we’ll be doing just that and so much more at this year’s RazerCon. The event is going to be packed with exclusive announcements and reveals from Razer and our partners, and the kind of entertainment that you will not want to miss, so make sure you tune in.” Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan

The pre-show starts at 8:00 a.m. PDT, with the keynote kicking off the event at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Viewers will be treated to news, and exclusive reveals of new Razer hardware, software, and services during the event. RazerCon 2021 will feature an exciting lineup of shows with the following segments:

Keynote by Razer CEO and Co-founder, Min-Liang Tan

An introduction of groundbreaking and new Razer ecosystem categories

Exclusive sneak peaks of unannounced Razer products

Sustainability announcements and updates on #GoGreenWithRazer

Reveals from partners including Norton Gaming, Intel, Seagate Gaming, and Microsoft

Previews from gaming studios including Larian Studios, SQUARE ENIX®, Tencent, and Capcom

Live entertainment and celebrity appearances from Razer’s wide network of friends

Other entertainment viewers can expect to see include gameplay previews from Capcom, Paradox Interactive, and more, as well as CouRageJD and Cloakzy going up against each other, and even a cross-Atlantic chess battle between International Masters Anna Rudolf and Levy Rozman. On the music side of things, Miro Shot and DJ Soda will be performing at the event.

If you’re interested in tuning in, you can register prior to the event on Razer’s website. Those who do can enter to win some great prizes from Razer before the event takes place.

Are you going to be tuning into RazerCon’s second annual digital event? What do you hope to see Razer announce for gamers? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 27, 2021.