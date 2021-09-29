Coming to Tubi October 2021: Gone in 60 Seconds, Pretty Woman, Fight Club, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the October 2021 edition for you.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi October 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi October 2021

Tubi Originals

Meet, Marry, Murder (2021) – launching 10/6

Famously Haunted: Amityville (2021) – launching 10/15

Celebrity Exorcism (2021) – launching 10/22

Harland Manor (2021) – launching 10/22

Action

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

Metro (1997)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The A-Team (2010)

The Guardian (2006) – launching 10/4

The Kitchen (2019) – launched 9/22

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) – launches 10/27

Black Cinema

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son (2011)

Bones (2001)

Black Knight (2001)

Django Unchained (2012)

Soul Food (1997)

Taxi (2004)

Comedy

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Coming to America (1998)

Dude Where’s My Car (2000)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Reno 911 Miami: The Movie (2007)

The Rocker (2008)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama

Brick (2005)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Gotti (2018) – launches 10/27

Fight Club (1999)

Fury (2014)

Half Nelson (2006)

Moneyball (2011)

The Big Short (2015)

The Pianist (2002)

Whip It (2009)

Horror

Cell (2016)

Deep Rising (1998)

Hell Trip (2018)

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018)

Kill Theory (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Reaping (2007)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

Wer (2013)

Kids & Family

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – series (1996)

Arthur and the Invisibles (2006)

Barnyard (2006)

Hoodwinked 2 (2011)

La Leyenda de la Llorona (2011)

Megamind (2010)

The Halloween Tree (1993)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1992)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

A History of Violence (2005)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Columbus Circle (2012)

Curve (2015)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Exposed (Daughter of God) (2016)

In Time (2011)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Predators (2010) – launching 10/15

Reversion (2015)

Stargate (1994)

Species (1995)

The Counselor (2013)

The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

TV Series

Antiques Roadshow (1979) – launching 10/15

Firestarter: Rekindled (2001)

Project Runway (Seasons 6-16) – launching early October

Project Runway: All Stars (Seasons 1-7) – launching early October

Last Updated on September 29, 2021.