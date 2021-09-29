Razer’s new colourful console accessories match Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Typically speaking, a lot of third-party console accessories come in black or white. Every once in a while, a new colourway is announced but outside of officially licensed products, it can be difficult to match accessories with your gaming console. Last week, Razer announced a set of new colourful console accessories for the Xbox and PlayStation that match first-party controllers and the consoles themselves.

First up is the Razer Karia X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation. With Razer TriForce 50mm drivers that offer improved frequency separation, the Kaira X offer encompassing, immersive audio. Other features include Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid Microphone, on-headset controls, and Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions and headband padding. With its 3.5mm wired connection, this latest gaming headset from Razer is cross-platform compatible. The PlayStation version is black, white, and blue to match the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. The Xbox version is available in black or white to match the Xbox Series X|S and is also available in Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt, matching some of Xbox’s first-party controllers.

Speaking of controllers, Razer announced a range of Universal Quick Charging Stands compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Elite Series 1 controllers. These charging stands are available in Carbone Black, Shock Blue, Robot White, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and Aqua Shift colourways, matching the first-party Xbox controller colours.

The various colours of the new Razer Universal Quick Charging Stands for Xbox.

Finally, for those who like the clean, white look, the Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2 Xbox controller are now available in white.

“With the new Kaira X, gamers now have even more choice when it comes to picking their perfect Razer headset for either Xbox, PlayStation or PC. And with the vibrant new range of colors on the Kaira X and charging stands, and the sleek white colors on the Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2, gamers can be as bold and bright as their hardware.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit

Razer’s new and updated console accessories are available from the Razer website and other retailers. Suggested pricing for the accessories is as follows:

The Razer Kaira Pro Xbox gaming headset in white.

