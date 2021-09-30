Here are the Forza Horizon 5 PC specifications

Forza Horizon 5 is a little over a month away and if you’re planning on playing it on your PC, Playground Games has just unveiled the PC specifications. Having a quick look, and you’ll see the minimum specifications aren’t too bad.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

At the least, you’ll require a Windows 10 machine with the 1909 (November 2019) update running a Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU. Your video card should be a Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GTX 970 at a minimum. You’ll also need 110GB of hard drive space, 4GB of video RAM, and 8GB of RAM in order to be able to run the game. The recommended specs double both RAM requirements and up the CPU to a Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel i5-8400 with a Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GTX 1070 graphics card.

For the best experience, you’ll want a gaming rig with a Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel i7-10700K or higher and a Radeon RX 6800 XT with 16GB of video RAM or NVIDIA RTX 3080 with 10GB of video RAM. An SSD will give you better performance over an HDD as well, and the specs top out at 16GB of system RAM.

Playground Games also announced that the game will support 21:9 ultrawide displays (we’ll definitely be testing it on the 32:9 Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo), various steering wheels, and haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller — including the Steam version. As for supported wheels, if you have one of those listed below, you should be good to go:

Logitech : Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo Thrustmaster : Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

Players can explore Mexico beginning on November 9 when Forza Horizon 5 releases for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (where available).

Last Updated on September 30, 2021.