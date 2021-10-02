Three new BenQ MOBIUZ 165Hz QHD gaming monitors now available for pre-order

BenQ has just announced three new MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors complete with game optimizing smart technologies and 2.1-channel speakers. The three models come in 27″ and 31.5″ sizes with also having a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion.
The 27″ EX2710Q is an IPS monitor with 95% P3 colour space and HDRi intelligent optimization for “hyper-immersive” imagery. On the other hand, the EX2710R and EX3210R are 27″ and 31.5″ 1000R curved monitors and also feature BenQ’s HDRi intelligent optimization. All three models also have a fast 1ms response time, 2.1 channel treVolo audio (two 2-watt speakers and a 5-watt subwoofer), and light-touch height/tilt/swivel adjustable stands.
“Immersion is everything. Why would you want to simply look at the stunning landscapes in your favorite AAA game when you can feel like you’re there? That is the vision behind these new QHD 165Hz MOBIUZ gaming monitors.”Jason Lee, LCD line of business manager
Specifications of the three new monitors include:
|Model
|EX2710Q
|EX2710R
|EX3210R
|Screen size
|27″
|31.5″
|Panel type
|IPS
|VA
|Backlight technology
|LED backlight
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Brightness (typ)
|250 nits
|300 nit
|Brightness (max)
|400 nits
|HDR
|HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDRi
|Native contrast
|1000:1
|3000:1
|2500:1
|Viewing angle
|178/178
|Response time (MRPT)
|1 ms
|Refresh rate
|165Hz
|Color gamut
|95% P3
|90% P3
|Color mode
|Cinema HDRi, Custom, DisplayHDR, Paper, FPS, Game HDRi, HDR, M-Book, Racing game, RPG, sRGB
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Display colors
|1.07 billion
|16.7 million
|PPI
|109
|92
|Curvature
|n/a
|1000R
|Color temperature
|Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define
|Gamma
|1.8 – 2.6
|HDCP
|2.2
|Audio
|2.1 Channel (2Wx2 + 5W woofer)
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Tilt (down/up)
|-5˚ to 15˚
|Swivel (left/right)
|-5˚ – 15˚
|Height adjustment
|100 mm (3.94″)
|VESA mount
|100x100mm
|Connectivity
|2x HDMI v2.0, DisplayPort v1.4, USB Type-B upstream, 2x USB 3.0
|Eye care
|Flicker-free Technology, Low Blue Light, Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+), Color Weakness, ePaper
|FPS Mode
|Yes
|Motion Blur Reduction
|Yes
|Color Vibrance
|Yes
|Light Tuner
|Yes
|FreeSync Premium
|Yes
You can find out where to pre-order the BenQ MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors on BenQ’s website. Pricing ranges from US$599.99 for the 27″ models and $699.99 for the 31.5″ curved model.
