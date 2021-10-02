Three new BenQ MOBIUZ 165Hz QHD gaming monitors now available for pre-order

BenQ has just announced three new MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors complete with game optimizing smart technologies and 2.1-channel speakers. The three models come in 27″ and 31.5″ sizes with also having a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion.

The 27″ EX2710Q is an IPS monitor with 95% P3 colour space and HDRi intelligent optimization for “hyper-immersive” imagery. On the other hand, the EX2710R and EX3210R are 27″ and 31.5″ 1000R curved monitors and also feature BenQ’s HDRi intelligent optimization. All three models also have a fast 1ms response time, 2.1 channel treVolo audio (two 2-watt speakers and a 5-watt subwoofer), and light-touch height/tilt/swivel adjustable stands.

“Immersion is everything. Why would you want to simply look at the stunning landscapes in your favorite AAA game when you can feel like you’re there? That is the vision behind these new QHD 165Hz MOBIUZ gaming monitors.” Jason Lee, LCD line of business manager

Specifications of the three new monitors include:

Model EX2710Q EX2710R EX3210R Screen size 27″ 31.5″ Panel type IPS VA Backlight technology LED backlight Resolution 2560 x 1440 Brightness (typ) 250 nits 300 nit Brightness (max) 400 nits HDR HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDRi Native contrast 1000:1 3000:1 2500:1 Viewing angle 178/178 Response time (MRPT) 1 ms Refresh rate 165Hz Color gamut 95% P3 90% P3 Color mode Cinema HDRi, Custom, DisplayHDR, Paper, FPS, Game HDRi, HDR, M-Book, Racing game, RPG, sRGB Aspect ratio 16:9 Display colors 1.07 billion 16.7 million PPI 109 92 Curvature n/a 1000R Color temperature Bluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define Gamma 1.8 – 2.6 HDCP 2.2 Audio 2.1 Channel (2Wx2 + 5W woofer) Headphone jack Yes Tilt (down/up) -5˚ to 15˚ Swivel (left/right) -5˚ – 15˚ Height adjustment 100 mm (3.94″) VESA mount 100x100mm Connectivity 2x HDMI v2.0, DisplayPort v1.4, USB Type-B upstream, 2x USB 3.0 Eye care Flicker-free Technology, Low Blue Light, Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+), Color Weakness, ePaper FPS Mode Yes Motion Blur Reduction Yes Color Vibrance Yes Light Tuner Yes FreeSync Premium Yes

You can find out where to pre-order the BenQ MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors on BenQ’s website. Pricing ranges from US$599.99 for the 27″ models and $699.99 for the 31.5″ curved model.

