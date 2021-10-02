Three new BenQ MOBIUZ 165Hz QHD gaming monitors now available for pre-order

BenQ has just announced three new MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors complete with game optimizing smart technologies and 2.1-channel speakers. The three models come in 27″ and 31.5″ sizes with also having a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion.

The 27″ EX2710Q is an IPS monitor with 95% P3 colour space and HDRi intelligent optimization for “hyper-immersive” imagery. On the other hand, the EX2710R and EX3210R are 27″ and 31.5″ 1000R curved monitors and also feature BenQ’s HDRi intelligent optimization. All three models also have a fast 1ms response time, 2.1 channel treVolo audio (two 2-watt speakers and a 5-watt subwoofer), and light-touch height/tilt/swivel adjustable stands.

“Immersion is everything. Why would you want to simply look at the stunning landscapes in your favorite AAA game when you can feel like you’re there? That is the vision behind these new QHD 165Hz MOBIUZ gaming monitors.”

Jason Lee, LCD line of business manager

Specifications of the three new monitors include:

ModelEX2710QEX2710REX3210R
Screen size27″31.5″
Panel typeIPSVA
Backlight technologyLED backlight
Resolution2560 x 1440
Brightness (typ)250 nits300 nit
Brightness (max)400 nits
HDRHDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400, HDRi
Native contrast1000:13000:12500:1
Viewing angle178/178
Response time (MRPT)1 ms
Refresh rate165Hz
Color gamut95% P390% P3
Color modeCinema HDRi, Custom, DisplayHDR, Paper, FPS, Game HDRi, HDR, M-Book, Racing game, RPG, sRGB
Aspect ratio16:9
Display colors1.07 billion16.7 million
PPI10992
Curvaturen/a1000R
Color temperatureBluish, Normal, Reddish, User Define
Gamma1.8 – 2.6
HDCP2.2
Audio2.1 Channel (2Wx2 + 5W woofer)
Headphone jackYes
Tilt (down/up)-5˚ to 15˚
Swivel (left/right)-5˚ – 15˚
Height adjustment100 mm (3.94″)
VESA mount100x100mm
Connectivity2x HDMI v2.0, DisplayPort v1.4, USB Type-B upstream, 2x USB 3.0
Eye careFlicker-free Technology, Low Blue Light, Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+), Color Weakness, ePaper
FPS ModeYes
Motion Blur ReductionYes
Color VibranceYes
Light TunerYes
FreeSync PremiumYes

You can find out where to pre-order the BenQ MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors on BenQ’s website. Pricing ranges from US$599.99 for the 27″ models and $699.99 for the 31.5″ curved model.

What do you think about the new BenQ MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors? Will you be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

