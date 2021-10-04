Upgrade your PC or PS5 storage with a 4TB PNY XLR8 gaming SSD on sale today only!

If you’re a PS5 owner, you’ve probably heard by now that you can finally add a second SSD drive to increase the storage capacity of your next-gen console. PNY has you covered today with a one-day deal on the XLR8 4TB SC3040 gaming SSD, giving you plenty of extra storage for your PS5 or PC.

Given the storage space games can take up these days, your onboard storage can fill up pretty quick on your next-gen console. With 4TB of additional space, you won’t have to worry about shuffling around or uninstalling games just to be able to download and play the latest and greatest. If you’re not into gaming, this Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD is also great for productivity work like video and photo editing on your PC.

While we haven’t had a chance to review the XLR8 gaming SSD drive from PNY, we have reviewed several other products and have been generally impressed with the performance and bang for your buck. Regularly priced at US$649.99, the 4TB XLR8 SSD is selling for $519.99 today only on Amazon. If you don’t want to spend quite that much, the 512GB and 1TB versions are also on sale.

Why choose the PNY XLR8 gaming SSD? Key features and specifications include:

It packs 4TB of space. That’s 8x what most high-end computers come with from the factory (512GB)

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the ultra high performance you demand​

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 3,900MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards​

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSDs​

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads​

Backed by a 5 Year Warranty with support from their US based technical support team​

NOTE: at the time of this post, the 4TB drives aren’t showing the sale price yet, but we’ve been told they should be live soon!

Last Updated on October 4, 2021.