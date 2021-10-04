Facebook properties have been hit with a major outage

Batton down the hatches and grab your emergency rations because Facebook and its associated online properties are down. That is correct, and it is okay to run to your closest panic room or safe space to deal with the absence of such an essential part of our social lives.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Of course, if you hadn’t discerned it by now, that’s mostly sarcasm on my part. The part that Facebook and its online properties are down is genuine; the other bit is my silly commentary. But I digress. Instagram, WhatsApp, and FB itself have been down for a good portion of the day for millions and millions of users.

It appears that the outage is affecting many different areas and countries and isn’t just isolated to one place. The company made a statement via Twitter, funny enough, and is aware and working on fixing the outage as quickly as possible.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” FB via Twitter

The reason for the outage was not immediately clear. However, multiple security experts pointed to a Domain Name System problem as a possible culprit. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. The outage came the morning after “60 Minutes” aired a segment in which Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen claimed the company is aware of how its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation, and that Facebook has tried to hide that evidence. Facebook has pushed back on those claims. CNN

Are you having issues with the service? Or is everything working correctly? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on October 4, 2021.