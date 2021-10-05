Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub review: Perfect for tablets & detachables

USB-C hubs aren’t new and offer up additional ports for laptops that lack traditional ports in favour of USB-C or Thunderbolt ports. While they range in styles and the ports they offer, they do offer similar functionality.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Our Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub review looks at an almost perfect hub for tablets and detachables with its retractable clip and 100W Power Delivery feature. There really isn’t anything “magical” about it, but the retractable clip is a pretty cool feature. Read on for our full review.

Specifications

The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Material: ABS+Aluminum alloy

ABS+Aluminum alloy Craft: Sandblasting and anodizing

Sandblasting and anodizing Color: Space Gray

Space Gray Applicable models: For laptops, phones, tablets, and other devices with Type-C ports

For laptops, phones, tablets, and other devices with Type-C ports USB3.0: 5Gbps transmission rate

5Gbps transmission rate TF/SD 3.0: Dual disk reading, 104MB/s

Dual disk reading, 104MB/s 4K HD: 4K@60Hz

4K@60Hz 3.5mm audio: US standard(International standard)

US standard(International standard) Type-C: Supports PD 100W

Supports PD 100W Cable length: Exposed 15cm

Exposed 15cm Supports systems: Windows, Apple OS, Android

Windows, Apple OS, Android Weight: 67.5±5g

What’s in the box

Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip

User manual

Warranty card

Stickers

What’s included with the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip.

Design

The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip looks pretty standard at a glance. It is roughly 3 1/2″ wide by 2 1/8″ deep by 5/8″ thick. Space Grey in colour, most of the shell is manufactured from an aluminum alloy, giving it a nice solid — but light — feel. On one edge, you’ll find the USB 3.0, SD Card, TF card, HDMI, and USB-C (Power Deliver) ports and slots. The face around these ports is a matte black plastic piece. On the opposing edge is a gloss black plastic piece devoid of any ports. When plugged in, however, a thin blue light glows across the middle to indicate it is powered on.

One of the short edges of the hub has a 3.5mm audio jack, while the other is where the short, 6″ USB-C cable is connected. The cable ends with an elbow connector, which is perfect for connecting to tablets or detachable computers and keeping the cord tidy alongside the edge of your device. On the outer side of the USB-C connector is an orange on/off switch.

The main selling feature of this USB-C hub, in my opinion, is the retractable clip. The top third of the front and back of the hub is a flat black piece. When pressed forward from the back, the black piece on the front pushes out and exposes a clip which can then be attached to the edge or side of your device. Of course, you can also use it without the clip with a standard laptop. That being said, if your laptop has a slippery cover or slightly angled design, the clip may not hold properly.

The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip attached to a laptop.

I would have liked to see a slightly longer cable so that the clip feature worked with more devices, like laptops. When clipped, it is pretty tidy and keeps your cables out of the way.

Ease of Use

The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub is pretty easy to use. As mentioned in the previous section, pushing the clip out allows you to clip it onto most devices thinner than 10.5mm. Other than that, plug in a USB-C cable to the USB-C port to power the hub, then plug in your USB device, SD card, headset, or HDMI cable to connect to other devices.

Performance

On the performance side of things, the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub performs as one would expect. It offers up to 100W Power Delivery, and I had no issues powering a detachable laptop that required 65W of power with it. When tested with a USB-C voltage meter, the output was in line with what it should be. The HDMI connection supports 4K @ 60Hz, which I also had no problems achieving when connected to a 4K monitor. Finally, the USB 3.0, SD card slot, and 3.5mm audio headphone jack worked as expected as well.

The ports on the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip.

Price/Value

The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub has an MSRP of US$137.34. Based on its functionality and performance, the pricing isn’t too bad compared to other options out there. It is currently listed on the Baseus website at 20% off, bringing the price down to $109.62, offering more bang for your buck.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip. The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip. The ports on the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip. The 3.5mm audio jack on the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip. The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip attached to a laptop. The Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip attached to a laptop. The on/off switch on the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip.

Wrap-up

If you have a tablet, detachable laptop, or thin laptop and are looking to add a few extra ports to it, the Baseus Magic Multifunctional Type-C Hub with Retractable Clip performs well and can be attached to most devices to keep your workspace tidy.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on October 5, 2021.