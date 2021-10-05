New Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops ship with Windows 11

Windows 11 is available pretty much worldwide as of today and many companies are announcing new system configurations shipping with the latest operating system from Microsoft. One of those is Razer, which has announced new Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops that are now shipping with Windows 11 pre-loaded on them.

In addition, current Razer laptop owners should start seeing the Windows 11 upgrade hit their systems — if compatible — starting today and continuing through 2022.

“Razer laptops like the Razer Book are built to use the highest quality tools available, so that any user can accomplish their tasks efficiently without hardware or software limitations. Windows 11 helps us do exactly that as we quickly adapt to a more powerful operating system for work and gaming.” Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit

The new Razer Book features a 16:10 aspect ratio with 4K touch display options. With an ultra-thin design, milled aluminum chassis, and Corning Gorilla Glass reinforced displays, the Razer Book features 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Starting at US$999.99, the Razer Book is a great option for all-day productivity.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced, on the other hand, takes gaming to a new level with Windows 11. With built-in Windows 11 features like Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Bar, and DirectStorage, getting into gaming is even easier than ever. New Blade 15 Advanced models include QHD displays, 240Hz refresh rates, 100% DCI-P3 color space, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Finally, Razer has also confirmed that Razer Synapse, other software, and peripherals like keyboards, mice, and game controllers are fully compatible with Windows 11.

Last Updated on October 5, 2021.