Soundcore launches its new Liberty 3 Pro TWS with auto-adapting ANC

You may or may not know that Soundcore is part of Anker Innovations, and they’ve been cranking out some great audio products over the past few years. The company today announced its new Liberty 3 Pro TWS earbuds featuring HearID and ANC.

HearID automatically monitors outside ambient noise levels in real-time and in-ear pressure to tailor noise cancellation to match the situation. The ANC featured on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is adaptive, meaning it can automatically customize noise reduction based on external conditions.

“The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is the culmination of years of enhancements to our headphone line and the best sounding model to date, with the added benefit of our auto-adapting HearID ANC,” said Steven Yang, Founder, and CEO of Anker Innovations. “We worked with 20 Grammy Award-winning audio producers to achieve the best sounding TWS earbuds we’ve ever made. The Liberty 3 Pro boasts a significant breakthrough in sound quality, reproducing dynamic audio, no matter the genre with powerful bass and crisp treble.”

The upgraded ACAA 2.0 offers a coaxial-aligned acoustic architecture with a Knowles balanced armature driver married to a 10.6mm dynamic driver. The LDAC codec, when used with compatible devices, transfers three times the amount of data versus standard Bluetooth formats.

Users can use the HearID sound function in the Soundcore app, which, after performing a simple “hearing test,” can boost frequencies independently that are lacking for each ear.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Features

ACAA 2.0 with Knowles Balanced Armature driver and 10.6mm dynamic driver.

HearID ANC for customizable usage scenarios

LDAC, AAC and SBC codec for best sounding music

Three transparency modes enhance the outside noises without removing earbuds.

Upto 8-hour battery in earbuds with ANC off / 6-hour battery with ANC on (at 60% vol.)

Wireless charging compatible case with 32-hour battery (with ANC off) and 24-hour battery (with ANC on) as well as USB-C charging.

Anker Fast Charging technology – 15 minutes charging earbuds = 3 hours of playtime

6-mic AI uplink noise reduction helps minimize background noise during calls

Customizable user touch controls for play/pause, track advance, volume, etc.

Bluetooth version – 5.2

Waterproof rating – IPX4

Available in Four Colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple

Earbud size // Case size – 0.69” x 1.11” x 1.05” // 2.79” x 2.18” x 1.10”

Earbud weight / Case weight – 0.21 oz // 1.55 oz

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro will be offered in Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray, and Dusk Purple. The Liberty 3 Pro will be available on October 7th for $169.99 in the US, £139.99 in the UK, €159.99 EUR in Germany and Europe, and $199.99 CAD in Canada.

Last Updated on October 7, 2021.