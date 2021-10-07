beyerdynamic announces its PRO X series for content creators

beyerdynamic is a giant in the audio industry and has made fantastic headphones and audio gear for a long time. The company has now introduced a new line of microphones and headphones aimed at creators, the PRO X series.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The tech industry has been putting more effort into marketing its products and services to content creators, given that it has grown so much. beyerdynamic has also noticed the growth, and the PRO X series aims to bring the company’s technology to content creators of all kinds.

The two headphones DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X, promise an unprecedented performance in the class of studio headphones on all playback devices. The M 70 PRO X dynamic microphone and the M 90 PRO X true condenser microphone deliver detailed sound. Whether live streaming or recording, at home or in the studio, the PRO X series can be used flexibly in all situations.

This is what the beyerdynamic press release had to say about these new PRO X devices:

beyerdynamic M 70 PRO X and M 90 PRO X Microphones

M70

In the studio, at home or for project recordings: The two microphones – M 70 PRO X and M 90 PRO X – can be used flexibly and are designed to meet the needs of Creators. The M 70 PRO X for broadcasting, podcasting and streaming, and the M 90 PRO X for recording vocals and instruments. The microphones from the new PRO X series are characterized by a natural sound recording. They deliver the most detailed nuances and an exceedingly low-noise signal at all volumes. Elastic system suspension as well as the stable microphone spider audibly reduce unwanted sounds like footsteps, hand grips or keyboard noise. A pop filter ensures that breathing noises and harsh plosive sounds are softened. beyerdynamic

M90

The M 70 PRO X is the microphone for all broadcasters who want the perfect sound at home and on the road – ideal for streamers, podcasters or YouTubers. The sound of this model has been optimized specifically for speech, and the microphone almost completely blocks out surrounding noise to deliver the best sound – even in acoustically challenging environments. With the M 90 PRO X, beyerdynamic offers an XLR microphone for recordings at home and in the studio. With its detailed sound and perfectly balanced signal-to-noise ratio, it is ideal for vocals, instruments, and voice recordings, such as voice-overs. beyerdynamic

beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X Headphones

DT 700

The new PRO X headphones embody what beyerdynamic is world-famous for: Trusted sound quality paired with maximum comfort. The closed-back DT 700 PRO X can be used for production in the home studio as well as on-the-go on a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The counterpart to this is the open-back DT 900 PRO X, with a pair of circumaural studio headphones that highlights its strengths in professional monitoring, mixing and mastering. The new STELLAR.45 driver was developed from beyerdynamic in Heilbronn and ensures a loud and powerful sound on all playback devices. A strong neodymium magnet and a voice coil made of copper- plated high-tech wire make this possible. beyerdynamic

DT 900

The conductivity and weight of the wire are perfectly balanced. In combination with the newly developed three-layer speaker cone with integrated attenuating layer, the new PRO X headphones have a highly efficient driver system that has an impedance of 48 ohms. The transducer’s fast response and detailed transient reproduction due to the lightweight voice coil ensures reliable sound without distortion, even at high sound pressure levels. The new headphones impress with their functional design. Both models come with two mini-XLR cables, which can be changed in no time and replaced with other connection options. Smooth gray velour ear pads and soft memory foam in the headband guarantee the familiar high level of comfort – there is no feeling of pressure or discomfort, even after several hours of wearing. The combination of robust spring steel bracket construction and high-quality materials ensures a long service life for the handmade headphones from Heilbronn. If necessary, almost all parts can be replaced, making the DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X a faithful companion for every creator. beyerdynamic

The DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X are now available at a recommended retail price of US$299, and the two microphones M 70 PRO X and M 90 PRO X are available from a recommended retail price of US$299 and US$349 on the company’s website.

What do you think of these new products for content creators? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.