Acer adds new Predator gaming desktop, gaming projector, and gaming desk to lineup

Earlier today at the next@acer event, Acer unveiled the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop alongside a 4K LED gaming projector and the Predator Gaming Desk.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Acer Predator Orion 7000

With hard-core gaming enthusiasts in mind, the new Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop PCs will be available with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ overclockable processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3090 series GPUs, and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop.

“Predator Orion 7000-series desktops are premium, powerful rigs for serious players who demand incredible performance from even the most demanding titles. In order to offer that next-level performance, we’re excited to be among the first companies bringing the new 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs to our product portfolio.” Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Product Business, Acer Inc.

We had a chance to get an exclusive first look at the Predator Orion 7000, which you can read here for more details on this upcoming powerful and sleek gaming rig.

Specifications of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 include:

Model: PO7-640

PO7-640 Processor: Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3090 / 3080 graphics card

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3090 / 3080 graphics card Memory: Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 4000 MHz

Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 4000 MHz Storage: 2x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots (up to 1TB/each), 2x 3.5” SATA3 HDD slots (up to 3TB/each)

2x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots (up to 1TB/each), 2x 3.5” SATA3 HDD slots (up to 3TB/each) Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Thermal Solution: Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans (2x 140mm, 1x 120mm), AIO CPU liquid cooler, Advanced IceTunnel airflow management

Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans (2x 140mm, 1x 120mm), AIO CPU liquid cooler, Advanced IceTunnel airflow management Design: PCIe Gen 5 capable, EMI compliant temper glass panels, Tool-less design for convenient upgrades, ARGB Pulsar Lighting on the case fans, pump and motherboard

PCIe Gen 5 capable, EMI compliant temper glass panels, Tool-less design for convenient upgrades, ARGB Pulsar Lighting on the case fans, pump and motherboard Dimensions: 8.6 x 19.09x 19.87 inches

8.6 x 19.09x 19.87 inches Wireless: Killer™ E3100G 2.5G Ethernet, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E* 2×2

Killer™ E3100G 2.5G Ethernet, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E* 2×2 Audio: DTS® Audio, featuring optimized bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention, Acer Purified.Voice technology with two built-in microphones, features include far-field pickup, keystroke suppression, voice tracking, adaptive beam forming, voice recognition enhancement, three pre-defined modes: voice recognition, personal call, conference call, Acer TrueHarmony technology for lower distortion, wider frequency range, headphone-like audio and powerful sound, Compatible with Cortana with Voice, two built-in stereo speakers

Acer Predator GD711 Gaming Projector

The Acer Predator GD711 Gaming Projector offers up a bright, large, 4K LED picture for both PC and console gaming. With 125% Rec. 709 coverage, high dynamic contrast, 1,450 ANSI lumens (4000 LED lumens) brightness, and HDR10 support, the projector also features a built-in app market with access to various streaming services and a 10W internal speaker.

The Acer Predator GD711 gaming projector.

While the standard mode offers a 4K resolution, the GD711 gaming projector offers variable refresh rate support as well. The VRR mode offers up 120Hz at 1080p for consoles and 240Hz at 1080p for PC gaming. With a throw ratio of 1.22, the projector can project a 100-inch image from 8.85 feet away. The LED bulb has a 30,000-hour lifespan (on Eco mode), ensuring it will last for years to come. Finally, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, audio out, and three USB type-A ports. If lamp-based projectors are more your style, the Acer Predator GM712 is also available with its 4K resolution, 240Hz@1080p option, and 3,600 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Specifications of the Predator GD711 Gaming Projector include:

Model: GD711

GD711 Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with TI XPR, 8.3 megapixel on screen

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with TI XPR, 8.3 megapixel on screen Lamp: Type RGB LED

Type RGB LED Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native), 4:3 (Supported)

16:9 (Native), 4:3 (Supported) Throw ratio: 1.22 (74”@2m)

1.22 (74”@2m) Contrast ratio: 2,000,000:1 Dynamic Black

2,000,000:1 Dynamic Black Brightness: 1,450 ANSI Lumens (Standard), 1,160 ANSI Lumens (ECO)

1,450 ANSI Lumens (Standard), 1,160 ANSI Lumens (ECO) Lamp life: 20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO)

20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO) Projection lens: F = 1.7, f = 12.77mm, Manual Focus

F = 1.7, f = 12.77mm, Manual Focus Keystone correction: +/-30° (Vertical, Manual, Auto), +/-30° (Horizontal, Manual)

+/-30° (Vertical, Manual, Auto), +/-30° (Horizontal, Manual) Noise level: 27 dB(A) (Standard mode), 23 dB(A) (ECO mode), 21 dB(A) (Silent mode)

27 dB(A) (Standard mode), 23 dB(A) (ECO mode), 21 dB(A) (Silent mode) Input interface: HDMI 2.0 (Video, Audio, HDCP 2.2) x 2, USB (Type A 2.0) x 1, USB (Wireless dongle, Hidden Type A 2.0) x 1

HDMI 2.0 (Video, Audio, HDCP 2.2) x 2, USB (Type A 2.0) x 1, USB (Wireless dongle, Hidden Type A 2.0) x 1 Output interface: PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1, DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type A 2.0) x 1

PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1, DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type A 2.0) x 1 Control interface: USB (Type A 2.0) x 1, share output port

USB (Type A 2.0) x 1, share output port Smart Specifications: Quad-Core Cortex-A53, up to 1.3GHz, 2G RAM DDR4, Mali-450MP2, Support OpenGL ES1.1/2.01, 8GB eMMC (Flash)

Quad-Core Cortex-A53, up to 1.3GHz, 2G RAM DDR4, Mali-450MP2, Support OpenGL ES1.1/2.01, 8GB eMMC (Flash) Wireless Connection: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz/5GHz, BT4.2

802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz/5GHz, BT4.2 Speaker: 10W x 1

10W x 1 Dimensions: 320 x 230 x 109 mm (12.6″ x 9″ X 4.3″)

320 x 230 x 109 mm (12.6″ x 9″ X 4.3″) Weight: 3.1 Kg (6.83 lbs)

Predator Gaming Desk

Of course, a good desk can help with an optimal gaming setup, especially with a gaming desktop, gaming monitor, speakers, and all your other gaming peripherals. The Predator Gaming Desk is a large, 55-inch desk with two different surface styles. Gamers can choose between a stylish carbon fibre finish or a custom-designed Predator mouse pad surface. This gaming desk includes a rack for storing gamepads, a headphone hook, cup holder, cable management cutouts, and an AC adapter tray. According to Acer, the desk will be able to hold up to 264lbs (120kg) of gear.

The Acer Predator Gaming Desk.

Features and specifications of the Predator Gaming Desk include:

Model: PGD110

PGD110 Design: Practical function and exceptional form combine perfectly

Practical function and exceptional form combine perfectly Features: Surface-Covering Pedator Mouse Pad, A Multi-functional Gaming Handle Rack, Cup Holder, Headphone Hook, Two Cable Management Cutouts, A Storage Tray, Carbon Fiber Desktop, Steel Structure with T-Shape

Surface-Covering Pedator Mouse Pad, A Multi-functional Gaming Handle Rack, Cup Holder, Headphone Hook, Two Cable Management Cutouts, A Storage Tray, Carbon Fiber Desktop, Steel Structure with T-Shape Weight Load: Up to 120 kg / 264 lb

Up to 120 kg / 264 lb Product Weight: 18.5 ± 0.5 kg

18.5 ± 0.5 kg Product Dimensions: 55 (L) x 23.6 (W) x 29.5 (H) inches

North American pricing and availability for all the products above will be coming at a later date.

What do you think about the new Acer Predator gaming devices? Are you going to be picking any (or all) of them up once available? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 13, 2021.