Ricochet Anti-Cheat detailed for Call of Duty

When Call of Duty: Vanguard was announced, Activision also mentioned a new anti-cheat system would be implemented. That system is called the Ricochet Anti-Cheat and features a kernel-level driver for both Vanguard and Warzone.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Developed internally, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat kernel will launch first in Call of Duty: Warzone. The anti-cheat’s backend security features, on the other hand, will launch with Call of Duty: Vanguard and later this year in Warzone‘s Pacific update.

Activision has outlined some details about how the kernel-level driver works on your PC.

The kernel-level driver for PC as part of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system monitors software or applications that attempt to interact with Call of Duty: Warzone. The driver will help the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team to learn about suspicious behavior, using that data to strengthen overall anti-cheating security over time. Ensuring player privacy is extremely important, and the prospect of a kernel-level driver may give some players pause. Given those concerns, here is how your privacy will remain unaffected with RICOCHET Anti-Cheat: • RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s kernel-level driver operates ONLY while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on PC.

• RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s driver is not always-on.

• RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s driver monitors the software and applications that interact with Call of Duty: Warzone.

• When you shut down Call of Duty: Warzone, the driver turns off. Testing for the new driver has been done to ensure system stability across a large range of PCs. The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team is committed to continued testing and iteration after launch.

As you would surmise, the kernel driver only works on PC systems, but the company states that console gamers with cross-play enabled will also benefit. Of course, this isn’t the only measure Call of Duty is taking and will also rely on machine learning algorithms, player-reporting, and more to try and reduce the impact of cheaters on the game.

What do you think about the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone? Do you think it’s going to make a noticeable difference and reduce the number of cheaters in the game? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 13, 2021.