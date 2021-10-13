Acer L811 is the latest 4K ultra-short throw projector to hit the market

With more people staying home to consume entertainment like movies, projectors are becoming more popular. There have already been a couple of 4K ultra-short throw projector announcements this week, and Acer is here with another.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Unveiled at next@acer 2021 this morning, the Acer L811 4K projector offers HDR10-compatible 4K resolution with 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness for a clear, crisp picture from a short distance. From only 8.31″ away, users can project a 100″ image, while 1.02 feet away will project a 120-inch picture. With Acer LumiSense, content is analyzed on frame-by-frame basis and brightness levels are then adjusted dynamically for better image quality.

The Acer L811 ultra-short throw 4K projector.

Smart features allow users to install streaming services on the projector and wireless cast from Android, Windows, or iOS devices. For gamers, a low input lag option allows for gaming at 240Hz at 1080p resolution. For smaller spaces, like apartments or smaller rooms, this 4K ultra-short throw projector is also equipped with two 10W speakers.

Specifications of the new Acer L811 ultra-short throw 4K projector include:

Model: L811

L811 Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with TI XPR, 8.3 megapixel on screen

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with TI XPR, 8.3 megapixel on screen Lamp Type: Laser Diode

Laser Diode Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native), 4:3 (Supported)

16:9 (Native), 4:3 (Supported) Throw ratio: 0.252 (100” @ 8.31″)

0.252 (100” @ 8.31″) Contrast ratio: 2,000,000:1

2,000,000:1 Brightness: 3,000 ANSI Lumens (Standard), (Compliant with ISO 21118 standard), 2,400 ANSI Lumens (ECO)

3,000 ANSI Lumens (Standard), (Compliant with ISO 21118 standard), 2,400 ANSI Lumens (ECO) Lamp life: 20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO)

20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO) Projection lens: F = 2, f = 24.85mm, Manual Focus

F = 2, f = 24.85mm, Manual Focus Keystone correction: +/-5° (Vertical, Manual), +/-5° (Horizontal, Manual), 4-Corner adjustment

+/-5° (Vertical, Manual), +/-5° (Horizontal, Manual), 4-Corner adjustment Noise level: 25dB (@2m)

25dB (@2m) Input interface: HDMI 2.0 (Video, Audio, HDCP2.2) x 2, USB Type-C x1 (Display), DC 12V out x 1, USB (Type A 3.0, 5V/1.5A) x 1, PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1, USB (Wireless dongle, Type A) x 1

HDMI 2.0 (Video, Audio, HDCP2.2) x 2, USB Type-C x1 (Display), DC 12V out x 1, USB (Type A 3.0, 5V/1.5A) x 1, PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1, USB (Wireless dongle, Type A) x 1 Output interface: PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1, SPDIF Audio (Optical) x 1, DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type A) x 1

PC Audio (Stereo mini jack) x 1, SPDIF Audio (Optical) x 1, DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type A) x 1 Control interface: USB (Type A) x 1, share output port, RS232 (D-sub) x 1

USB (Type A) x 1, share output port, RS232 (D-sub) x 1 Smart Specifications: Quad core ARM Cortex-A53, 2G RAM DDR4, ARM G31 MP2 GPU, 8GB eMMC (Flash)

Quad core ARM Cortex-A53, 2G RAM DDR4, ARM G31 MP2 GPU, 8GB eMMC (Flash) Wireless Connection: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz, BT4.2

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz, BT4.2 Speaker: 10W x 2

10W x 2 Dimensions: 429 x 389 x 158 mm (w/ feet) (16.9″ x 15.3″ x 6.2″)

429 x 389 x 158 mm (w/ feet) (16.9″ x 15.3″ x 6.2″) Weight: 7.7 Kg (16 lbs)

Available in the EMEA and China in November, we are awaiting word of North American availability and pricing. Once we have that, we’ll be sure to update this post. It is priced at €2,599, which is around USD$3,000 at current exchange rates.

What do you think about the Acer L811 and ultra-short throw 4K projectors in general? Are you likely to pick one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 13, 2021.