Samsung announces 980 PRO with heatsink – PS5 compatible

If you’re looking to expand your PlayStation 5 storage, then have a look at Samsung’s popular 980 PRO. The company has just announced a new version with a heatsink, and it is PS5 compatible.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Ready for installation in a slim, PS5-compatible design, the 980 PRO with Heatsink enables gamers to expand the storage on their console quickly. This addition to the Samsung 980 PRO SSD family is delivered with a proprietary built-in heatsink with Samsung Advanced Heat Dissipation Technology and new firmware enhancements.

The power-efficient 980 PRO with Heatsink is optimized to deliver sustained, blazingly-fast performance while maintaining optimal temperature when used in the PS5 – thus enabling PS5 console owners to play games from the SSD for hours without worrying about performance degradation or thermal throttling, or distracting unnecessary fan noise.

Samsung 980 PRO features

Leverages Samsung V-NAND technology, a low-power in-house controller, and power-efficient design to deliver exceptional performance (sequential read/write speeds up to 7,000 and sequential 5,100 MB/s respectively)

Once installed in the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console, the 980 PRO with Heatsink can be used to download, copy, and launch games and media apps. PS5 players can store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the high-speed 980 PRO with Heatsink and freely move games between storage options.

Interface: PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3c

Dimension: 24 mm W x 80 mm L x 8.6 mm H

Available in 1TB (MSRP: $249.99) and 2TB capacities (MSRP: $449.99)

Offered Samsung’s newly adopted eco-friendly packaging using an eco-friendly pulp tray certified by FSC (Forest Stewardship Council)

5-year limited warranty

What do you think of the Samsung 980 PRO? Have you already upgraded your PS5 storage? What other options have you considered? Have you even received your PS5? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on October 13, 2021.